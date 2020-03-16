& # 39; Truth & # 39;: the stories of Australia's stolen generations | Indigenous rights news

%MINIFYHTMLf58c3167ce2eabd621755262457acf9511% %MINIFYHTMLf58c3167ce2eabd621755262457acf9512%

Melbourne, Australia When Archie Roach speaks, his eyes close, deep in thought, as if taking the visage of an ancient blind seer.

Reflecting on your life requires considerable courage; Retired from his family as a child as part of Australia's Stolen Generations, Roach would experience alcoholism, homelessness, and even a suicide attempt before taking sobriety and becoming the internationally recognized singer and songwriter best known to him today.



The story of his life is now told in a new autobiography, Tell Me Why, which, like his music and lyrics, is written with passion, beauty and a touch of sadness.



"(Many people) hear about Stolen Generations but don't realize the journey one takes, or takes, to find their way back, if they do," Roach said.

"I wanted to write about it and what I have learned over the years."

Now 64, Roach's love of music came from his adoptive father, a Scottish immigrant who sang traditional songs from his homeland around the table.

After being phased out as part of Australia's policy of assimilating indigenous children into white families, Roach was adopted into what he describes as a stable home.

It was during high school that she would receive a letter from her then-unknown indigenous sister that would make Roach a remarkable journey to find his biological family.

After spending considerable time drinking heavily and living on the streets, including some short prison terms, Roach would eventually reconnect with his Aboriginal family.

Deep trauma

However, the trauma of his deportation and the impact it had had on his community was felt deeply.

He would start writing songs about his experiences and those of his family, and in 1991 he rose to fame with the song Took the Children Away.

Tell Me Why describes in considerable detail the effect of their removal and separation, including on their own children and grandchildren.

"I explain (to my grandchildren) that they took them away and it is very confusing for them at first. And they get older and think about it and it really bothers them when they talk about it now. Because they are hurt, because the grandfather themselves he was removed from his family.

"They can't understand why that would have happened in the first place. And that's the question they also ask: 'Why did they do that?' (And I have to say)" I don't know. They probably thought we'd be better. "

Archie Roach managed to find his biological family after the Australian state forcibly removed him. Other indigenous peoples were not so lucky (Ali MC / Al Jazeera)

Along with the emotional trauma, Roach said the transfers had serious cultural implications.

"You couldn't speak the (indigenous) language, they would lock you up. You couldn't practice cultural practices, they would lock you up or hold rations."

"So we grew up and we couldn't teach our children and grandchildren the language, the dance and the like."

Roach said he was lucky to eventually find his biological family, but acknowledged that there were many indigenous children who did not.

He said he hopes readers understand "that this happened, in this country. Not just for me but for thousands of other children. And some of them never came back. And some of us did, and we were lucky."

An apology

Jack Charles is another survivor of Stolen Generations with a story to tell.

Known as a theater and film actor across Australia, his new autobiography Born Again Blakfella documents his journey through destitution, prison and heroin addiction to emerge in his 70s as a critically acclaimed artist and spokesperson for Stolen Generations.

"They always said, 'You should write your book,'" said Charles. "It took me a while to decide to do it, and it had to come at a time when I had time for myself."

Like Roach, Charles was also expelled as a child by government authorities. However, while Roach was adopted into a loving family, Charles was placed in a strictly religious institution where he, along with many other indigenous and non-indigenous "orphans,quot;, would be physically and sexually abused.

As a teenager, he discovered a love for the theater, and while on the one hand he would excel as an actor, at the same time remain homeless due to heroin addiction, he often depended on thefts to survive and spend time in prison.

Jack Charles suffered sexual and physical abuse after he was taken from his family and spoke in parliament about the trauma suffered by the & # 39; Stolen Generations & # 39; (Ali MC / Al Jazeera)

Now 76, Charles is no longer using drugs; Instead, he is a man ready to make amends, noting that in his recent one-man play, Jack Charles vs. the Crown, he even emphatically apologizes to the victims of his thefts.

"I apologize to all who have stolen, to all who have disappointed, to all whose trust I have abused."

Then he added with a smile: "Mr. Rudd apologized, I have given mine!"

With this, he refers to former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's apology to the Stolen Generations on February 13, 2008.

A turning point in indigenous relations at the time, Rudd's apology brought the subject of the tens of thousands of indigenous children taken from their families to national fame.

However, Charles said Australia still has a long way to go regarding indigenous and non-indigenous relations.

"We all thought that (apology) was a great idea, but Australia is uniquely and peculiarly racist against First Nations peoples. If they weren't, we would not be in the desperate situation we are in right now. Australia ".

Indigenous Australians are still very disadvantaged on all social indicators, including education, health, employment and housing, and incarceration rates far exceed those of non-indigenous Australians.

Many of these social problems stem from the intergenerational trauma of past policies such as the removal of indigenous children.

Professor Steve Larkin, president of the Healing Foundation, described the impacts of the Stolen Generations as a group of "severely traumatized,quot; people.

& # 39; Telling the truth & # 39;

The Healing Foundation is an organization created to provide support and assistance to members and survivors of Stolen Generations and their descendants, as a consequence of institutionalization and intergenerational trauma.

Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd (center) apologized to Aborigines for the injustices committed during two centuries of white settlement, during which he highlighted the "Stolen Generations,quot;, the tens of thousands of Aboriginal children taken from their families by the governments between 1910 and the early 1970s, in an attempt to assimilate them into white society. (File: Andrew Sheargold, Pool / AP Photo)

He said Kevin Rudd's apology created an impetus "for a greater understanding of the particular needs of the Stolen Generations,quot; and also brought the issue into the public domain.

However, it also recognizes the importance of "telling the truth,quot;; that books like Archie Roach and Jack Charles will provide Australians with a better understanding of a story that is often ignored.

Larkin said that "telling the truth,quot; was necessary for Aboriginal communities to heal, and for "children and future generations (to understand) to understand the true story so that they can better understand and appreciate why indigenous people are in this situation. disadvantage now. "

"That could lead to a very different and more positive foundation from which indigenous and non-indigenous Australians could work together."

Archie Roach's book Tell Me Why and Jack Charles & # 39; Born Again Blakfella are significant contributions to "telling the truth,quot;.

In fact, Charles even described himself as a man "forced to tell the truth in history,quot; and also spoke in Parliament about the impacts of being part of the Stolen Generations and survivor of sexual abuse.

When asked what impact he hoped his new book might have, he simply said, "Just to understand the journey of a single Aboriginal person: my journey."

Equally discreet, Roach had a similar sentiment and said: "What I would like people to understand is that (the elimination of indigenous children) is something that should not have happened in the first place.

"No one should have to go through something like that."