& # 39; Invisible enemy & # 39;: United States issues new guidelines on coronavirus | News

The coronavirus-dealing White House task force issued 15-day guidelines Monday to limit the spread of the disease in the United States.

According to the guidelines, states that have evidence of the community's spread of the virus should close bars, restaurants, and other public spaces where people congregate in large numbers. The guidelines also suggest a meeting limit for groups of 10 people or less.

Plus:

The coronavirus has infected at least 170,000 people worldwide and has killed more than 6,500, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. The United States has nearly 3,500 confirmed cases of the virus and 68 confirmed deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"My administration recommends that all Americans, including young and healthy, work to participate in school from home whenever possible, avoid meeting in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel, and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants and public food courts, "said President Donald Trump.

"We have an invisible enemy," said Trump. "This is bad. This is very bad."

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the The US National Institutes of Health. USA They said that while these measures may seem strict, but "It is not an overreaction."

While it may appear that EE. USA It has few cases, Fauci cautioned that these are only confirmed cases, and there are likely to be many more. Prevention is key to keeping the situation manageable, Fauci added.

"We hope that the people of the United States take them very seriously."

Aid packages

American lawmakers have been working to issue aid to individuals and businesses. The U.S. stock market has been in a downward spiral as world governments limit travel and commerce.

Congress earlier this month approved a $ 8.3 billion package to help develop test kits and other programs to prepare the virus.

As states, such as New York and Ohio, announced the closure of restaurants and bars, many are concerned that service industry personnel are the worst affected.

While Congress has promised help to those without paid leave, 54 percent of American workers will not be subject to paid sick leave protections under an aid law passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday morning. . That bill only requires companies with fewer than 500 employees to provide paid leave.

Trump said the Senate is considering this aspect of the bill when asked at the press conference to announce the guidelines.

The United States government also announced the release of rapidly developed coronavirus test kits created by the private industry in conjunction with the CDC.

The United States began a test vaccination in Seattle on Monday. The first injection of the experimental vaccine was given to a healthy mother, as part of a trial in which 45 people will receive two doses. Even if the research goes well, a vaccine would not be available for widespread use for 12 to 18 months.

Trump said the current outbreak could last until July or August, but "it could be longer than that."

"We are coming out with strong suggestions. It's getting a little automatic … I wouldn't say the restaurant business is booming."

The US Stock Market USA It fell about 3,000 points after Trump announced that the crisis could last until August. Still, Trump said he did not want to classify the fall as a recession.

"We look forward to the day when we can return to normal," Trump said.