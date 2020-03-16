& # 39; I feel happy & # 39;: Women in Weinstein sentence | USA USA And Canada

Last week, former film producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

He had been convicted at last month's trial in New York. Weinstein's lawyers had appealed for clemency, citing his poor health and saying that even a minimum sentence of five years could be "life in prison."

But prosecutors argued that Weinstein should receive the maximum sentence possible, saying that his "life of abuse,quot; towards women and "lack of remorse,quot; for his actions justified it.

More than 100 women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, sparking a wave of anger that helped fuel the #MeToo movement.

"This is what justice looks likeSaid Gloria Allred, the attorney representing Weinstein's prosecutors.

Watch her reaction in this video edited by Linh Nguyen of Al Jazeera NewsFeed.

Source: Al Jazeera News