& # 39; Forward & # 39; stays on top as Coronavirus reduces box office sales to their lowest levels in 20 years

%MINIFYHTML1b54ecb5662ecf2a1de9065faadc68f711% %MINIFYHTML1b54ecb5662ecf2a1de9065faadc68f712%

Walt Disney Images

Earning just $ 10.5 million in its second weekend, the Pixar release is closely followed by the faith-based film & # 39; I Still Believe & # 39; which raises $ 9.5 million on his debut.

Up News Info –

Animated film "Ahead"It has held the top spot at the North American box office as the coronavirus pandemic causes overall revenue to drop to a minimum of 20 years.

The launch of Pixar, with the voices of Chris Pratt Y Tom hollandHe made just $ 10.5 million (£ 8.6 million) in his second weekend in theaters, enough to stay at number one.

%MINIFYHTML1b54ecb5662ecf2a1de9065faadc68f713% %MINIFYHTML1b54ecb5662ecf2a1de9065faadc68f714%

Film based on faith "I still believe"debuted second with $ 9.5 million (£ 7.7 million), before Vin Diesel"action blockbuster"Bloodshot", which opened with $ 9.3 million (£ 7.6 million).

%MINIFYHTML1b54ecb5662ecf2a1de9065faadc68f715% %MINIFYHTML1b54ecb5662ecf2a1de9065faadc68f716%

Box office revenue for the weekend totaled an estimated $ 55.3 million (£ 45 million) for theaters in the United States and Canada, the lowest figures since September 2000, when ticket sales totaled $ 54.5 million ( £ 44.4 million), according to Comscore data experts.

The drop in theater profits comes amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, and US authorities. USA They place limitations on capacity in public spaces in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The virus had killed at least 62 people in the United States on Sunday, with more than 3,130 confirmed cases of infection.

Top ten movies at the box office for the weekend of March 13-15:

"Ahead"- $ 10.5 million "I still believe"- $ 9.5 million "Bloodshot"- $ 9.3 million "The invisible man"- $ 6 million "The hunt"- $ 5.3 million "Sonic the Hedgehog"- $ 2.5 million "The way back"- $ 2.4 million "The call of nature"- $ 2.2 million "Emma"- $ 1.3 million "Bad Boys for Life"- $ 1.1 million