& # 39; Eternal Atake & # 39; Lil Uzi Vert tops Billboard 200 Chart, NCT 127 Nabs Highest Debut with & # 39; Neo Zone & # 39;

Also in this week's list, the second place is occupied by & # 39; Chilombo & # 39; by Jhene Aiko, setting her highest album in history as she earns 152,000 equivalent album units.

Lil Uzi Vert Breaks to the top of the Billboard 200 chart with his new album "Eternal Atake". In addition to marking their second No. 1 debut, the set is the biggest broadcast week for an album since 2018.

Released on Friday, March 6 through Generation Now / Atlantic, "Eternal Atake" opens with 288,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending March 12, according to Nielsen Music. Of the sum. 278,000 are in SEA units, meaning he successfully wins the whopping 400 million on-demand streams for all 18 tracks on the set in his first week, with just under 9,000 in album sales. Meanwhile, 2,000 are in TEA units.

With that, Lil Uzi dethrones little Wayne"Tha Carter V", which was previously named the highest-streaming album since 2018. Meanwhile, Duck It still holds the title of the biggest broadcast week with "Scorpion," which opened with 746 million streams on the chart dated July 14, 2018.

Back on the new chart, second is in Jhene aiko"Chilombo". Marking their highest album in history, the set begins with 152,000 equivalent album units earned. Among the number, 112,000 are in SEA units, 38,000 come from album sales that is fueled by a concert ticket exchange / album sale offering with their upcoming tour, and 2,000 are TEA units.

Bad bunnyThe "YHLQMDLG" falls one place from No. 2 to No. 3 with 111,000 equivalent album units. Also sliding on this week's chart is Lil baby"My turn". Last week's top chart is now at number 4 after collecting 104,000 equivalent album units in its second week.

Meanwhile, Korean pop group NCT 127 celebrates their first Top 10 effort, as their second album "NCT # 127: Neo-Zone, The 2nd Album" premieres at n. ° 5. The set opens with 87,000 equivalent album units with 83,000 album sales receiving a boost from their merchandise. / album packages, as well as a concert ticket exchange / album sale offer with their upcoming tour "Neo City – The Awards". This sees huge growth compared to the group's latest release "NCT # 127 We Are Superhuman: The 4th Mini Album" which peaked at number 11 in 2019.

Behind is Roddy Ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial," which is now number 6 with 57,000 equivalent album units. Obtaining 51,000 equivalent album units, Post Malone& # 39; Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding & # 39; drops to number 7 with BTS & # 39; (The Bangtan Boys) "Map of the soul: 7" occupying number 8. Closing the Top 10 are Justin Bieber"Changes" (47,000 equivalent album units) and Megan Thee Stallion& # 39; Suga & # 39; (41,000 equivalent album units).

Top Ten Billboard 200 (Week of March 21, 2020):