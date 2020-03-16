& # 39; Cats & # 39; It is considered the worst film and collects five other trophies at the Razzie Awards 2020

%MINIFYHTML90fd9d1aa6d7d002810f6a71516039d611% %MINIFYHTML90fd9d1aa6d7d002810f6a71516039d612%

Universal tables

The Los Angeles ceremony of the 40th Golden Raspberry Awards was scheduled for March 14, but should be scrapped after Mayor Eric Garcetti introduced crowd restrictions amid a coronavirus pandemic.

"Cats"He has dominated the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, collecting six trophies, including the worst film.

Tom Hooper's musical flop also earned him the disgrace of the worst director, while also collecting the awards for worst screenplay and worst supporting actor and actress.James Corden Y Rebel Wilson)

The full list of the & # 39; winners & # 39; of Razzie 2020 is: