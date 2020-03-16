2020 NFL Free Agents: Ranking of the Top 50 Players, Best by Position, Transfer Tracking

NFL free agency is practically here for 2020. The league's new year officially opens for the transaction business on Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, but with the period of legal manipulation starting at noon on Monday, March 16, news of unrestricted free agent deals will come fast and furious.

%MINIFYHTMLc36d7115839d44ea89158d02fa99c9ae11% %MINIFYHTMLc36d7115839d44ea89158d02fa99c9ae12%

In preparation for the madness, the teams have been trying to keep their own priority free agents pending with a new long-term contract or franchise tag.

Consider this your Sporting News follow-up hub for the latest updates on new NFL signings, deals and possible trades during the offseason. Here is a complete list of NFL free agents in 2020, including the best players by position.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants go to defense; Bucs, Chargers enter QB

2020 NFL Free Agency: Ranking of the Top 50 Players

Dak Prescott https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ca/67/dak-prescott-121619-getty-ftrjpg_xvz5u6hpjcfs14js8bsbt86wz.jpg?t=296708223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys (age: 26)

Prescott returned to his rookie level of success alone while handling a much higher pass volume and pop at low field Kellen Moore. Moore stays in Dallas with Mike McCarthy for that reason and the Cowboys locking Prescott in is the top offensive priority of any team.

2. Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs (25) (franchise tagged)

Jones has proven to be a highly disruptive insider runner in two schemes for two massive seasons. He is an explosive talent for any front and the Bosses may need to franchise him (with around $ 15.5 million guaranteed) by 2020. The challenges of giving him a big contract are long before Frank Clark and a monstrous future for Patrick Mahomes as he works with limited space in the cap.

3. Amari Cooper, WR, Jeans (25)

The Cowboys have every intention of keeping their Prescott, Cooper, and Ezekiel Elliott triplets intact, but it was odd how they were forced to lock the runner down first. There is a chance that Cooper will explore a richer payday in free agency with the potential tag required to go to Prescott first.

4. Drew Brees, QB, Santos (41)

Brees said he is taking time to contemplate his soccer playing future, but after a third consecutive frustration in the playoffs, he is expected to return to the offense with a deal on his terms. Sean Payton made it clear that he will remain attached to his long-standing QB.

5. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots (41)

He's third in the QB Veteran-laden class, being much older than Prescott and not as effective as Brees in 2019. But Brady still made the most of the talent around him to guide the Patriots down a more difficult path to the AFC This title when walking away with its mental toughness and competitiveness. It is approximately 50-50 for him to stay in New England as it is hard to believe.

MORE: Ranking of Tom Brady's Best Adjustments in NFL Free Agency if QB Leaves the Patriots

6. Jadevon Clowney, EDGE, Seahawks (26)

Clowney liked to play in Seattle's 4-3 scheme after coming from Houston's 3-4, continuing his elite career by stopping and when he was healthy, being a force in the passing race even without the bags (just 3 of 13 games) to back it up. He said he wants to continue contributing to a superior contender and that the Seahawks want to bring him back.

7. Byron Jones, CB, Cowboys (27)

Jones failed to record an interception in his second full season on the cornerback, but he used his 6-0, 205-pound shot well to be a close artist and has also translated his athleticism as an active and solid attacker.

8. Justin Simmons, S, Broncos (26) (franchise tagged)

Simmons comes from a monster season as a great safety (6-2, 202 pounds), showing both his prolific approach to the race and the pursuit of the ball in physical coverage (four interceptions). It's a priority re-entry for John Elway.

9. Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers (25) (franchise tagged)

Henry bounced back well in a 12-game season after a ripped ACL with 55 catches for 652 yards and a touchdown, capitalizing on his rookie and sophomore promise. At 6-5, 250 pounds, he's a full player prototype in the position and sneaking up on the Chargers' best of the three signature offensive options.

Derrick Henry https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2c/67/derrick-henry-01172020-getty-ftrjpg_1jm7ek8lcrs3o12n4d63qv0fxr.jpg?t=-1250442153,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



10. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans (26)

This Henry went bestially down to become the current NFL champion with his mix of power and old school bang. The Titans will keep the hammer and base on their offense, but they may need to calculate how much they are paying their quarterback before they know what they can pay Henry.

11. Joe Thuney, G, Patriots (27)

Thuney is coming off a sophomore All-Pro season as a left guard, standing out despite injuries that cushion play alongside him at left tackle and center. It is an efficient versatile blocker, especially a stone in the running game.

12. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers (38)

It appears that Rivers is preparing to land with another team in free agency or is preparing to retire with his notable family relocation from Southern California to Florida. He comes from a difficult season where he got too sloppy with the ball, but he's left with something like a fiery leader in the right offensive support system.

13. Cory Littleton, ILB, Rams (26)

Littleton is a very active tackler and one of the best cover men at his position because of his speed, range, and instincts. It can also be effective by going after the quarterback as a blitzer.

14. Shaquil Barrett, EDGE, Buccaneers (27) (franchise tagged)

The Bucs earned significant dividends from the former Bronco as they enjoyed a long-awaited excellent season, leading the NFL in sacks (19.5) in Todd Bowles' 3-4.

15. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans (31) (re-signed for four years, $ 118 million)

The Titans must be careful to pay too much and commit too much to Tannehill due to his age, but it's hard not to think of him as a highly reasonable and continuing solution for QB after he fit in so well in the offense against Henry and the game of dominant career.

16. A.J. Green, WR, Bengals (31)

Green wants to stay after his season has completely lost an ankle injury if the Bengals return him at the correct final contract price. The Bengals could use it to give Joe Burrow a reliable veteran security blanket outside.

17. Anthony Harris, S, Vikings (28)

Harris, like Simmons, is another great safety (6-1, 202 pounds), only he has been making a few more plays in coverage (6 INT) with a little less impact against the race.

18. Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers (26)

The great thing about Winston was the league-leading 5,109-yard pass with 33 touchdowns. Too bad were his 30 league leading INTs that reduced his efficiency again for Bruce Arians. If the Bucs think it's better to try to win games with someone else, he should be a starter somewhere else.

19. Anthony Castonzo, OT, Colts (31) (re-signed for 2 years, $ 33 million)

He has been excellent as his left tackle, maintaining pass protection in the transition from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett without losing his career blocking advantage. But it appears to be torn between withdrawing and re-signing.

20. Yannick Ngakuoe, EDGE, Jaguars (24) (franchise tagged)

He's too young and productive as his best passer (8 sacks in 2019) to let him walk. If they can't reach a long-term deal in the short term, they will likely have a franchise price of just over $ 19 million by 2020.

Arik armstead https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/28/be/arik-armstead-102517-getty-ftrjpg_15da9tl2kppkd13bw2sawg0vof.jpg?t=1408878407,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



21. Arik Armstead, DE, 49ers (26)

The first Oregon raider of 2015 finally went big with his massive body (6-7,290 pounds) with 10 sacks in 4-3 by Robert Saleh, or one more than the total of his previous four seasons. He's probably still more of a solid complementary passer than a transcendent one.

22. Brandon Scherff, G, Redskins (28) (franchise tagged)

The three-time Pro Bowler and No. 5 in the 2015 overall pick is not far from Thuney with his powerful job as a right guard for Washington.

23. Chris Harris Jr., CB, Broncos (30)

Harris has shown some signs of slowing down, but overall, pushed into a closing trip role in Denver's new defense with Vic Fangio, he responded well to the point that he has a good appeal in a shorter team deal.

24. Jack Conklin, OT, Titans (25)

Returning to complete health, the 2016 No. 8 overall pick recovered like a stone from a right tackle paving the way for Henry. He's likely to be locked up by Tennessee, which is also what he wants.

25. Leonard Williams, DT, Giants (25)

Williams has been more than a little disappointing with his explosive impact up front, given that he was the No. 6 overall pick in 2015, prompting his Jets trade on the other side of town. The Giants want to bring him back as a cornerstone for the rebuilding of Dave Gettleman and new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

26. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers (26)

He got the solid cumulative season he wanted to enter free agency and there's no way the Chargers will change his mind to give him what he's asking for since they can roll with Austin Ekeler as their feature with a little more power. Gordon is above average at best given how low his floor was and how low his ceiling is.

27. Devin McCourty, S, Patriots (32) (re-signed for two years, $ 23 million)

McCourty comes from another solid season as a cover game creator (5 INT) and offers a lot of intelligence and intelligence for a team outside of New England that needs him. He wants to keep playing despite the age, but the Patriots will hesitate to overcommit.

28. Breshad Perriman, WR, Buccaneers (26)

For Perriman, the 26th overall pick in the 2015 draft, he was finally healthy enough to show his speed in an offense based on stretching the field. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin suffered late hamstring injuries to show what he can do as a field stretcher (36 catches, 645 yards, 6 touchdowns).

29. Matthew Judon, EDGE, Ravens (27) (franchise tagged)

Judon plucked 9.5 sacks to emerge as a devastating force in his 3-4. He's likely to be overpaid a little because of his profile and that will probably get him out of Baltimore.

Robby Anderson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c1/93/robby-anderson-120819-getty-ftr_1mg7z2hr8fyme1ufrhc8sjn671.jpg?t=-390727330,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



30. Robby Anderson, WR, Jets (26)

Anderson is a lot like Perriman, given that his peak also occurred in December, but he is more than a field stretcher coming from a 52-catch, 779-yard, 5-TD season. The general aid offer is limited enough that the demand can get you a generous deal, but probably outside of New York.

31. Bud Dupree, EDGE, Steelers (26)

Dupree, the 22nd overall pick in 2015, comes from an 11.5 sack season where he also stopped the race from the outside. You should charge like Judon if you hit the open market. The Steelers want to extend it in a big way, and in the meantime, they could lean on the franchise's label.

32. Dante Fowler, Jr, EDGE, Rams (25)

Fowler fulfilled his one-year, $ 14 million contract with 11.5 sacks of his own. The general selection n. # 3 of 2015 found his way away from Jacksonville at 3-4 Los Angeles and has many more youthful perks.

33. Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons (25)

Hooper pitched a Pro Bowl season with 75 catches for 785 yards and 6 touchdowns in just 13 games. The third round of 2016 exceeded expectations as a valuable receiver, but the Falcons will need to be creative to retain it at market value given a tight cap situation.

34. Kyle Van Noy, OLB, Patriots (28)

He has been an incredible Swiss Army knife in Bill Belichick's defense playing a combination of outside linebacker, inside linebacker and defensive end. Just walk the entire field to make plays from all angles. It's hard to see him act so far from the Patriots, unless they are the mimic schemes of Lions, Dolphins, Giants, or Titans.

35. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, 49ers (32)

It's like his former teammate Chris Harris Jr., only on the offensive side of this class, good for more like a one or two year contract. Between Denver and San Francisco, Sanders had 66 catches for 869 yards and 5 touchdowns in the regular season, with just two great games with the last team.

36. D.J. Reader, DT, Texans (25)

He has emerged as a strong 3-4 nose tackle to eat space against the run and also contributed 2.5 sacks in 2019.

37. Javon Hargrave, DT, Steelers (26)

It has become the new Casey Hampton for them on the nose with 4 shots along with wraparound blockers.

38. Shelby Harris, / DE, Broncos (28)

Harris, who had 6 sacks in 2019, proved to be an Akiem Hicks-type player for Vic Fangio with his ability to get to the passer from a 4-3 or 3-4.

39. Jarran Reed, DT, Seahawks (27)

Reed's off-field problem hit some of his value on the field, as his sacks at Seattle's 4-3 dropped from 10.5 in 16 games to just 2 in 10 games.

40. Bryan Bulaga, OT, Packers (30)

Bulaga has consistently maintained the right tackle for them since he was drafted in the first round 10 years ago. But it has durability issues that build up to the point where Green Bay can move on.

Kenyan Draco https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bf/7c/kenyan-drake-110419-getty-ftr_13mcqrt2rlozr1t1di3jbsrbet.jpg?t=944319966,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



41. Kenyan Drake, RB, Cardinals (26)

What did Drake do in his half season in Arizona after being traded from Miami? His 643 rushing yards, 8 touchdowns and 5.2 average per carry in 8 games meant he was the perfect offensive player for Kliff Kingsbury, right down to his receiving ability. Suddenly, he's the one who picks the most over David Johnson's fading and should re-sign.

42. Michael Pierce, DT, Ravens (27)

Here's another sturdy 3-4 nose plug to add to the market, just one with fewer passing strokes than Reader or Hargrave.

43. Vonn Bell, S, Santos (25)

Bell is an excellent career support safety and demonstrated in limited doses that he can make great plays like coverman and blitzer.

44. Joe Schobert, ILB, Browns (26)

There is nothing spectacular about his game, but it is durable and productive. The former professional bowler kept the same job by racking up tackles with a few bags, but also added 4 interceptions in 2019.

45. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Rams (38)

Whitworth connected well on the left side again, proving to be extremely durable with his clever blocking presence. But at his age, it's a short-term solution, inside or outside of Los Angeles.

46. ​​Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers (33)

The Bucs got more than enough from Suh by replacing their 2010 first-round draft team mate Gerald McCoy with 2.5 sacks in addition to being the anchor for a much-improved career defense, which finished No. 1 in the league. You are probably looking for another one-year contract.

47. Blake Martinez, ILB, Packers (26)

Martinez is an active tackler, but he is not yet a plus against the race. Its coverage and ability to reach the quarterback when asked to bombard it make it more attractive as a pass defense asset.

48. Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams (32)

Given the field goal and extra point problems in the league, even Greg the Leg / Not So Young GZ was not immune, battling a foot injury. He missed 9 FG attempts (24 of 33) but was perfect on PAT (42 of 42). It would be a reliable upgrade for many teams outside of L.A.

49. Eric Ebron, TE, Colts (26)

The Lions' No. 10 overall pick in 2014 was eliminated with his 13 TD season with Andrew Luck as a free rider in & # 39; 18, followed by an injury-damaged fade with Brissett 31 catches for 375 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games. Ebron will not return to Indianapolis behind Pro Bowler Jack Doyle and needs to go somewhere where he can be unified simply as a slot / tight end receiver.

50. Jimmie Ward, S, 49ers (28)

The 2014 first round has had a series of unstable injuries over three seasons, but when he's healthy he's a valuable and versatile starter because he does a little bit of everything right.

FREE CLASSIFICATION OF AGENTS: WR | RB

NFL 2020 Free Agents: Track Top Players by Position

Tom brady https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/75/f8/tom-brady-010820-getty-ftrjpg_cv52i0ukyays1113tb12szkfv.jpg?t=-2045854089,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Jeans Drew Brees, Santos Tom Brady, Patriots Ryan Tannehill, Titans (re-signed for 4 years, $ 118 million) Jameis Winston, Buccaneers Philip Rivers, Chargers Teddy Bridgewater, Santos Marcus Mariota, Titans Case Keenum, Redskins Blake Bortles, rams Colt McCoy, Redskins AJ McCarron, Texans Matt Moore, bosses Chase Daniel, Bears

Runners

Derrick Henry, Titans Melvin Gordon III, Chargers Kenyan Drake, Cardinals Jordan Howard, Eagles Carlos Hyde, Texans Peyton Barber, Buccaneers Lamar Miller, Texans Chris Thompson, Redskins DeAndre Washington, Raiders Dion Lewis, Titans Isaiah Crowell, muggers Ty Montgomery, Jets

Wide receivers

Amari Cooper, Jeans A.J. Green, bengals Breshad Perriman, Buccaneers Robby Anderson, Jets Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers Rashard Higgins, browns Phillip Dorsett, Patriots Randall Cobb, Jeans Danny Amendola, Lions (re-signed) Devin Funchess, foals Nelson Agholor, Eagles Tajae Sharpe, Titans Chester Rogers, Colts Gerónimo Allison, Packers Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs Damiere Byrd, Cardinals Cody Latimer, Giants

Tight ends

Hunter Henry, Chargers (franchised) Austin Hooper, Falcons Eric Ebron, foals Tyler Eifert, Bengals Darren Fells, Texans (re-signed for 2 years, $ 7 million) Charles Clay, Cardinals Logan Thomas, lions Jimmy Graham, Packers Delanie Walker, Titans Nick O’Leary, Jaguars Nick Vannett, Steelers Vernon Davis, Redskins Jason Witten, cowboys

Offensive tackle

Anthony Castonzo, Colts Jack Conklin, Titans Bryan Bulaga, Packers Andrew Whitworth, Rams Jason Peters, Eagles DJ. Humphries, Cardinals (re-signed for 3 years, $ 45 million) Darryl Williams, Panthers Demar Dotson, Buccaneers Chris Clark, Texans Mike Remmers, Giants Kelvin Beachum, Jets Greg Robinson, browns Germain Ifedi, Seahawks Cordy Glenn, Bengals Rick Wagner, Lions

Guards

Joe Thuney, Patriots Brandon Scherff, Redskins (with franchise tag) Austin Blythe, Rams Graham Glasgow, Lions Richie Incognito, Raiders Andrus Turba, Santos Quinton Spain, Bills (re-signed for 3 years, $ 15 million) Ereck Flores, Redskins Mike Iupati, Seahawks

Centers

Connor McGovern, Broncos Ted Karras, Patriots Daniel Kilgore, dolphins

Defensive tackles

Chris Jones, Chiefs (franchised)

Arik Armstead, 49ers

DJ. Reader, Texans

Leonard Williams, Jets

Javon Hargrave, Steelers

Shelby Harris, Broncos

Jarran Reed, Seahawks

Michael Pierce, Ravens

Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers

Gerald McCoy, Panthers

Jordan Phillips, Bllls

David Onyemata, Santos

Maliek Collins, Jeans

Derek Wolfe, Broncos

Michael Brockers, Rams

Linval Joseph, Vikings

Danny Shelton, Patriots

Mike Daniels, Lions

Andrew Billings, Bengals

Tim Jernigan, Eagles

Beau Allen, Buccaneers

Shawn Robinson, lions

Dontari Poe, Panthers

Edge rushers

Jadeveon Clowney, Seahawks

Shaquill Barrett, Buccaneers (franchise tagged)

Yannick Ngaukoe, Jaguars (with franchise tag)

Matthew Judon, Ravens (franchise tagged)

Bud Dupree, Steelers

Dante Fowler Jr., Rams

Everson Griffen, Vikings

Robert Quinn, jeans

Shaq Lawson, Bills

Vic Beasley, Falcons

Cameron Wake, Titans

External backers

Kyle Van Noy, Patriots

Jamie Collins, Patriots

Thomas Davis, Chargers

Internal linebackers

Cory Littleton, Rams

Joe Schobert, browns

Blake Martinez, Packers

Nick Kwiatkoski, Bears

Danny Trevathan, Bears (re-signed for 3 years, $ 21.75 million)

Patrick Onwuasor, Ravens

Josh Bynes, Ravens

Corners

Byron Jones, Jeans

Chris Harris Jr., Broncos

Bradley Roby, Texans (re-signed for 3 years, $ 36 million)

James Bradberry, Panthers

Bring Waynes, Vikings

Logan Ryan, Titans

Jimmy Smith, crows

Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Kendall Fuller, Chiefs

Desmond Trufant, Falcons

Troy Hill, rams

Ronald Darby, Eagles

Darqueze Dennard, Bengals

Brian Poole, Jets

Eli Apple, Santos

Mackensie Alexander, Vikings

Johnathan Joseph, Texans

Anthony Brown, jeans

Kevin Johnson, Bills

Josh Norman, Redskins (signed with Bills for 1 year, $ 6 million)

T.J. Carrie, browns

Trumaine Johnson, Jets

Javien Elliott, Panthers

Safeties

Anthony Harris, Vikings

Justin Simmons, Broncos (franchise tagged)

Devin McCourty, Patriots (re-signed for 2 years, $ 23 million)

Vonn Bell, Santos

Jimmie Ward, 49ers

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Bears

Adrian Phillips, Chargers

Tre Boston Panthers

Tavon Wilson, Lions

Randall Damario, Brown

Reshad Jones, Dolphins

Jayron Kearse, Vikings

Will Parks, Broncos

Rodney McLeod, Eagles

Eric Murray, browns

DJ. Swearinger, saints

Kickers

Greg Zuerlein, rams

Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans (re-signed for 4 years, $ 17.65 million)

Mason Crosby, Packers (re-signed for 3 years, $ 12.9 million)

Dan Bailey, Vikings

Ryan Succop, Titans

Nick Folk, Patirots

Adam Vinatieri, foals

Gamblers