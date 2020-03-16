2020 NFL free agency tracker: live updates on news, rumors, transfers and operations

%MINIFYHTML11df79b8f7bf53dc81601409dfdd000e11% %MINIFYHTML11df79b8f7bf53dc81601409dfdd000e12%

After some doubts about whether the NFL's free agency in 2020 would start on time, the league recently sent out a memo to its teams announcing that the league's new year would actually proceed as planned. That means the period of legal manipulation for NFL free agents begins at noon ET on Monday, with the official start of NFL free agency arriving two days later, at 4 p.m. Wednesday. ET.

So now is the time to have this NFL free agency tracker on hand.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2020:

Ranking of the 50 best players, transfer tracking

Most eyes and ears will understand the latest Tom Brady rumors when the Patriots quarterback, 42, comes to unrestricted free agency for the first time in his 20-year career. But many more notable NFL players will be on the move in the coming days, including other high-profile quarterbacks.

For all the NFL 2020 free agency news on transfers and operations, plus the latest notable free agent rumors, follow below with our live tracker.

NFL free agency news: transfers and operations

Monday March 16:

–

Sunday March 15:

– Quarterback Ryan Tannehill re-signs with him Titans on a four-year, $ 118 million contract extension.

– The Jaguars exchange defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Crows in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Baltimore extends Campbell's contract through the 2020 season.

Saturday, March 14:

– Linebacker Danny Trevathan re-signs with him Bears on a three-year, $ 21.75 million contract extension.

NFL Free Agency Rumors

– The 49ers will not chase quarterback Tom Brady in NFL free agency, according to NBC Sports, adding: "It was Tom Brady's number one choice … go to San Francisco and be the starting quarterback." .