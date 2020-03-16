2020 Met Gala to be rescheduled amid coronavirus pandemic

Following the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control to suspend all gatherings of more than 50 people, Vogue bosses and museum officials announce the cancellation of the biggest night of fashion.

The 2020 Met Gala has become the latest high-profile event to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest fashion night, which this year was organized by guests Meryl Streep and Nicolas Ghesquiere, along with Conde Nast's regular presenter and art director Anna Wintour, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in May will be rescheduled.

The Vogue bosses joined museum officials, who have already closed the site, by announcing the cancellation on Monday, March 16.

The news follows the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control that all meetings of more than 50 people be suspended in the immediate future.

The gala is the latest in a long line of fashion events that have been scrapped due to the virus, which started with Giorgio Armani canceling his Fall 2020 show in Milan, Italy last month. Most fashion houses have been affected by the pandemic.