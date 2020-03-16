2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards scrap March 29 ceremony as a result of coronavirus

The music awards program has followed in the footsteps of the Canada Juno Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards, the Razzie Awards, the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards and the ACM Awards.

Up News Info –

The iHeartRadio Music Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will not take place later this month.

The bash music awards, organized by Usher, took place on March 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, but has been postponed since the heads of the premises announced that they will remain closed at least until the end of the month.

%MINIFYHTML3147e9d5c5f0b97567ccf38b9a4970e411% %MINIFYHTML3147e9d5c5f0b97567ccf38b9a4970e412%

In a statement posted on Twitter, the organizers and heads of the Fox network wrote that they will postpone the program until an unspecified later date.

"The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our top priority," says their statement. "iHeartMedia and Fox will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more relevant information and updates as they become available. Refunds will be issued to ticketed guests."

The spread of the virus worldwide has led to the postponement or cancellation of award ceremonies, including the Canada Juno Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards, the Razzie Awards, the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards and the ACM Awards.

Important gatherings in Los Angeles and other parts of California, one of the US states. USA Most affected by the outbreak, they have also been banned by government officials.

<br />

Event artists included Usher, Halsey, Lizzo, and Justin Bieber, with Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Lizzo, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Ed Sheeran among the nominees. .