2 emergency physicians in the US USA Are in critical condition with coronavirus

SEATTLE – Two emergency medicine physicians, in New Jersey and Washington state, are in critical condition as a result of the coronavirus, reinforcing concerns that the country's frontline medical workers are becoming especially vulnerable to the virus said the American College of Emergency Physicians.

"Many of us think that despite everything we do, we will probably be exposed," said Dr. William Jaquis, group president. Still, he said, "The first reported case certainly sends a shock wave to the community."

Emergency rooms represent a busy entry point for hospitals, where patients enter with symptoms but no diagnosis. As the coronavirus spreads during the typical flu season, emergency physicians are evaluating large numbers of patients across the country with symptoms that could be the virus.

"Compared to anyone else in a hospital, you are operating with the most incomplete information," said Dr. Angela Fusaro, an emergency doctor in Atlanta.

One of the sick doctors, a man in his 40s, worked in the Seattle area, where the nation's outbreak began. "As far as we know, he had the protective equipment he needed," said Jaquis. “This was an area with an outbreak, so they expected and were prepared. That obviously makes us more nervous. "

Jaquis said the doctor is in intensive care and on ventilation.

The other doctor, a doctor in his 70s in Patterson, NJ, was also in isolation in intensive care. The doctor directed the emergency preparation of his institution and was admitted to the hospital several days ago for upper respiratory problems, the group of doctors said.

The national shortage of N-95 protective masks has been troubling for doctors, who increasingly feel the need to use them in more situations to stay safe, Jaquis said.

Some emergency departments are adapting their facilities to minimize the risk to healthcare providers and other patients, opening tents to classify patients outside of their buildings and creating separate entrances for patients and doctors, who generally do not use emergency equipment. protection when they come and go.

Emergency doctors sometimes need to see patients before assessing their risk for the virus, and they may have a need, such as a major injury, that needs urgent attention, Fusaro said. "The things that might be necessary to stabilize your life are quite intimate," he said. “If you have to put on a breathing tube, you will face them directly. You can't practice that kind of medicine from afar. "