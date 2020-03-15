Your coronavirus emergency kit: preparation, symptoms, tips | News

Countries around the world are closing borders and putting citizens under lock and key in an attempt to stem the rapid spread of the new outbreak of coronavirus, which is classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO statement has increased pressure on governments to increase their response, triggering emergency action plans and changing lives around the world.

Here is what you need to know about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19:

How to protect yourself

Maintaining social distance is essential, including staying one meter (three feet) away from anyone who may be coughing or sneezing near you; wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap; Cover your face with a disposable tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze, and then throw the tissue in the trash; Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; clean surfaces and objects you touch frequently; seek medical attention if you have symptoms; and avoid direct contact with live animals in affected areas.

Scientists doubt the effectiveness of face masks in protecting a healthy person from viruses in the air, and say they are more useful in preventing an infected person from affecting others.

Because the masks are loose and permeable, they cannot completely prevent what happens in the air.

A growing number of countries have advised people toquarantine for at least two weeks and at the same time implement a series of radical social distancing measures, including banning public gatherings and closing schools.

But as the number of cases grows, so do the myths surrounding the new coronavirus. Here and here, we clear up some of the rumors and misconceptions about the outbreak.

Symptoms to look for and who is most at risk

According to the WHO, the most common symptoms are fever, fatigue and dry cough. Some patients may experience pain, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, or diarrhea.

Current estimates of the incubation period (the amount of time between infection and the onset of symptoms) range from one to 14 days. Most infected people show symptoms within five to six days.

However, infected patients can also be asymptomatic and show no symptoms despite having the virus in their system.

The elderly and those with underlying medical problems, such as high blood pressure, heart problems, or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illnesses.

Read more about what the coronavirus does to your body if you catch it here.

What to do if you think you have contracted the virus?

A dedicated hotline has been established in several countries for people who suspect they have been infected.

People in the country are asked to contact the hotline before going to a hospital, to avoid the possibility of spreading the virus at or on the way to an unprepared health center.

People are required to contact specialized help as soon as they suspect they are sick and to limit contact with others as much as possible.

To date, there is no vaccine or medication for COVID-19. While some traditional or home remedies may provide comfort and alleviate the symptoms of the disease, there is no evidence that existing medications can prevent or cure it, according to the WHO.

Coronavirus: Concerns About Isolation's Impact On Mental Health (3:03)

How to prepare for self-quarantine or block

At least 14 days are recommended for a self-quarantine, while the duration of a block depends on the decision of a local government.

Given the likelihood that more and more people around the world will be locked up in their home, preparing the home for that eventuality is a growing concern.

Among the things that are stored are:

Non-perishable foods, such as beverages, sauces, pasta, legumes, rice, cereals, crackers, and dry goods, such as tea, sugar, and coffee.

Basic medical supplies, including over-the-counter medications to alleviate possible symptoms, which, in mild cases, have a lot in common with the symptoms of the common cold. Medications for fever, congestion, and cough are recommended. It's also important to have a one-month supply of prescription drugs on hand, in case it's difficult to get to a pharmacy for a refill.

Necessary cleaning and hygiene supplies would include soaps for hand washing, bathing, washing and cleaning, as well as disinfectants to keep surfaces clean.

It is also important to prepare some activities that can be carried out inside the home, be it a list of books to read or an entertainment or exercise subscription that can be used without going out.

The WHO has recognized that the crisis is causing the public higher levels of anxiety.

In a recently published guideline, she advises people who feel stressed to avoid reading, watching, and listening to news excessively.