Any regular Food Network viewer worth his salt (flaky Maldon) knows things about Duff.

The former host of Ace of cakes—And founder and executive chef of Charm City Cakes of Baltimore— pastry chef Duff Goldman is an evaluation panel item for the most saccharin offerings on the net, bringing its moderate criticism and voracious appetite to the likes of Baking Kids Championship, Baking Spring Championship Y Sugar Showdown.

But did you know that the newlywed (born Jeffrey Adam Goldman, actually, his childhood nickname of Duffy courtesy of his little brother's pronunciation difficulties) once had a hustle and bustle as an emo rocker?

A bassist in a band called Two-Day Romance, was invited to audition for another Seattle-based group. "I tried and everything went well, but they decided to go with someone else," he said. Delicious in 2015. "So I went back to Baltimore and opened a bakery."