You'll eat these sweet facts about Duff Goldman from the Food Network

Any regular Food Network viewer worth his salt (flaky Maldon) knows things about Duff.
The former host of Ace of cakes—And founder and executive chef of Charm City Cakes of Baltimore— pastry chef Duff Goldman is an evaluation panel item for the most saccharin offerings on the net, bringing its moderate criticism and voracious appetite to the likes of Baking Kids Championship, Baking Spring Championship Y Sugar Showdown.
But did you know that the newlywed (born Jeffrey Adam Goldman, actually, his childhood nickname of Duffy courtesy of his little brother's pronunciation difficulties) once had a hustle and bustle as an emo rocker?
A bassist in a band called Two-Day Romance, was invited to audition for another Seattle-based group. "I tried and everything went well, but they decided to go with someone else," he said. Delicious in 2015. "So I went back to Baltimore and opened a bakery."
Her store became an attraction for other pastry and music enthusiasts. "This is how the bakery was built: they were a group of types of rock and jazz bands who wanted to pursue a career in rock," he explained. "We were not trying to be good on television; we were trying to be good in the bands."
So yes, the 45-year-old man is a man of many talents.
Starting tonight, he'll flaunt just one of them, taking on the fellow bakery owner Buddy Valastro once again for the second season of Buddy vs. Worthless. Before you marvel at their Rubik's Cube sweets and desserts with real moving parts, check out these fun facts about one of America's favorite bakers.
In news you can't make up, Duff Goldman is from the city of Sandwich, Massachusetts. Sure, he was born in Detroit and spent some of his formative years in both Missouri and Northern Virginia, but in 1993 he graduated from Sandwich High School on Cape Cod. So you had to become a chef, right?
Particularly when you consider that he grew up seeing a culinary icon Julia Child and cajun chef Justin Wilson on TV.
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images
However, he worked on a few other potential careers, testing both music and art. "I mainly did murals," he said. Spoon university from his graffiti days. "When my mom found out I was a graffiti artist, she was totally scared. There's a really cool flyover. It's a 20-foot-wide bridge, and if you go underneath, there's a 3-foot concrete step in front to this wall … After taking her to this place, she was completely torn. She wanted to get mad that graffiti is illegal, but she was also impressed and proud that she herself is an artist. "
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Westside Pavilion
But when he doesn't envision a future as a rock star or artist, Goldman could see himself at the top echelon of the food world. When I attended the California Culinary Institute of America (after studying philosophy and history at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and attending Corcoran College of Art and Design in Washington, DC), "My ideal goal at the time was to be a New York City hot shitty pastry chef in a 90-seat restaurant, "he told the Daily beast in 2018
Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Wyndham Grand
Then he agreed to do a show on stage called F – k You, let's bake. Fresh out of culinary school, he heard when his friend released the concept for a theater he owned in Baltimore. "It was not at all what a regular, standing and scrambling cooking show was," he said. Delicious in 2015. "We had the ninjas try to fight me while I cooked, we started singing … It was very much like Monty-Python-meets-Adam-Sandler."
At the end of each performance, he put on a gas mask to participate in the "Circle of Death,quot; where members of the audience threw him with raw eggs. But it worked. Another friend recorded the show and sent it to Goldman's producer brother Willie, and then worked on ER. "My brother saw it and said, 'Wow, you're actually a good artist,'" he recalled. They were soon putting together the demo reel that took it to the Food Network.
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images
Surprisingly, her favorite snack is not sweet. "Soft-boiled eggs with hot sauce," he revealed to Spoon university. "I work in a bakery, so there are always eggs out there."
Courtesy of Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images
And he enjoys another tasty meal. "Sushi is an option," he said. parade in 2012. It is always good. You never feel bad after eating your weight on sushi. "
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images
And he is not a food fanatic. "I love good food and seeing chefs get creative. A good chef can really make people pass out and that's great," he told the media. "But at the same time, I really love McDonald's fries, and saying it's not silly because they are delicious."
But lately he has been reducing, losing weight by being careful with what he consumes when he is not in front of the camera. "I'm eating protein and vegetables and protein shakes and I go to the gym a lot, you know, I'm getting healthy. Eating clean food," he told the Rochester newspaper, New York. Democrat and Chronicle in 2017
"I'm not on a weird, carbohydrate-free diet. I'm not like, fooling my body. I'm just eating clean food. I'm eating a big breakfast, I'm eating super clean all day, and I'm going to the gym, that's all. only way to do it. "
However, it doesn't matter, he really likes to sink his teeth into things. "I like a good bite," he said. Democrat and Chronicle of his habit of going for a healthy portion of dessert while judging. "A lot of people think that I only do that for television, but then they see me in a restaurant and say, 'Oh, you really eat like this'. And I use my hands whenever I can, even when you're not supposed to. I just don't like silverware. I like to eat with my hands. I'm a troglodyte. Yes, that's what I am. "
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images
There are some questions that you will not accept at your Baltimore bakery. "Babies and pets," he said. Inner weddings. "I think it is strange. If you get a life-size version of your cat, you have to cut off its head and eat it. There is something strange about that."
The cake he is most proud of was not an erupting volcano or the R2D2 he made George Lucas (Although, "That was really cool," he said. parade), but rather something he prepared for his new chef's brother's wedding. "They wanted a cake that looks like Gustav Klimt I made it, not a copy of The Kiss or anything, but a cake that looked like the artist himself made it, "he said of the Austrian painter." I really had to investigate. I learned a lot from inhabiting the mind of another artist. "
The result, he shared with Inner weddingsIt was quite magical: "Their wedding took place outside in a winery in Maryland and the sun was just beginning to set. All the golds, copper, and rich hues on the cake, when struck by the sun, just lit up. I thought, God. He said I'm supposed to be doing this to live. "
Youtube
Although he also thinks it is beautiful, sweet, that they have used it to make all the cakes for the music video of the lyrics of Katy Perry& # 39; the birthday of ". As he remembered Delicious"It was great to hear the director's vision and help discover how to make it happen."
He proposed to now a wife Johnna Colbry with a piece of butcher's thread in 2018. As she shared on Instagram her spontaneous decision, "I didn't plan this, it just happened and it was so obvious that I couldn't have stopped it if I wanted to." "
And then they got married under a T-Rex. Nine months after their proposal, they were married at the Los Angeles Natural History Museum. In addition to reserving a petting zoo for guests to mingle during cocktail hour, they commissioned five cakes, including a tasty option: levels of meatballs, meatloaf, mutton schwarma, and Pennsylvania chunks topped with mashed potato and rose frosting. of bacon.
