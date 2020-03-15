Xcel Energy suspends service disconnections – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Xcel Energy has suspended the disconnection of the natural or electric gas service of residential customers, due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This action will help ensure that people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe. In addition, for customers who have difficulty paying their electricity or natural gas bill, the company will work with them to organize payment plans.

%MINIFYHTML58e2c197d5a2a4abad238637382c561b11% %MINIFYHTML58e2c197d5a2a4abad238637382c561b12%

"We want to assure our clients that as part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we are here to support them during this difficult time," said Brett Carter, Executive Vice President, Director of Customers and Innovation. "The energy grid is essential to the nation's critical infrastructure and we are taking a well-planned and elevated approach to all threats, including COVID-19.

Xcel Energy continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and says they will work with customers, communities and government leaders to ensure that the lights and heat stay on.