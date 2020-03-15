Xbox Live is down – The Verge

%MINIFYHTML43d96b8184f821aa9477e7c02e1df62a11% %MINIFYHTML43d96b8184f821aa9477e7c02e1df62a12%

Microsoft's Xbox Live service is experiencing problems today, which means that many homebound people who practice social distancing are unable to sign in to Xbox consoles. The problems appear to have started around 5PM ET today, with many Xbox users reporting that they were unable to sign in to Xbox One consoles.

Around 5:10 p.m. ET, Microsoft's Xbox Support account tweeted that "We understand that some users may be experiencing login or match errors on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating."

We understand that some users may be experiencing errors logging in or matching on Xbox Live, and they are currently investigating. Please come back here for more details. – Xbox support (@XboxSupport) March 15, 2020

The status page for Xbox Live support appeared offline on Sunday night. Down Detector showed an increase in reports of Xbox Live issues that started around 5 PM ET.

We will inform you with updates as we get more information.

Developing …