Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson could be an intriguing mid-round option for teams – Up News Info

Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson took half a second to list his favorite Broncos player: Champ Bailey.

Wilson grew up in Casper, Wyoming, and followed the Broncos. If Broncos coach Vic Fangio moves to an inside linebacker in free agency this week and focuses on other needs early in the draft, Wilson should be considered. Their numbers demand it.

In 52 games for the Cowboys, he had 421 tackles (35 for yards lost), seven sacks, 10 interceptions, and four forced fumbles and recoveries each.

At Wyoming's Pro Day last week, Wilson spent most of his test times from the scouting combination, including a 4.63-second, 40-yard run.

In Senior Bowl practice, Wilson worked in the middle and weaker linebacker positions and wanted to spend the week focusing on his man-to-man coverage skills. That will come in handy in a Broncos defense that wants to improve in that area.

Despite being a player twice throughout the state, only Wyoming and the state of Utah offered Wilson scholarships.

"Ultimately, I wanted to stay home," he said. "As a Wyoming kid, playing there and representing brown and gold was my dream."

Wilson weighed 195 pounds when he arrived on campus. In his third year, he was 250 years old … which seemed too heavy. He played his senior year at 240 pounds and weighed 241 (at 6 ft 2 in) during the combine.

"(My last year) was the first time I was able to maintain my weight and increase my nutrition," he said. “During the summer (of 2019), I lost 15 pounds of fat and gained 14 pounds of muscle. I felt slimmer, healthier, faster, just a better athlete.

"It was just a decision on my own. Most importantly, I stopped eating fast food. Not that I ate a lot beforehand, but when I went to Subway, I would get something healthier. ”

Wilson made 105 tackles last year and was named the third All-America team.

"I think it was my best year," he said. “We had a good year overall as a defense and as a team. But I do think it was my best full year overall. I didn't worry about the future as some guys got caught. I let my father deal with it and focused on what I had to do to make the team win. "

Wilson believes that Wyoming's defensive scheme in 2017-18 will help him in the NFL. The Wyoming coordinator was Scottie Hazelton (a Thornton native), who got his coaching training from Gus Bradley in Jacksonville and Mount Kiffin at USC.

"Of course I do," Wilson said of Hazelton, who recently left the state of Kansas to go to the state of Michigan. "We ran a very similar system to the Jaguars when Coach Hazelton was there. Having that background and understanding the complexity of defense will help me at the next level. "

Various Broncos rewarded. On Thursday, the NFL sent teams and agents the performance-based pay list for the 2019 season, which rewards players (such as non-first-round players or those who are not recruited) who beat their contracts. Nineteen Broncos received at least $ 100,000 of the total team of $ 4.623 million.

Top 10: LB Alexander Johnson ($ 256,271), right tackle Elijah Wilkinson ($ 250,782), LB Malik Reed ($ 240,809), cornerback Davontae Harris ($ 185,345), running back Phillip Lindsay ($ 162,844), catcher DaeSean Hamilton ($ 161,374), cornerback Isaac Yiadom ($ 159,672), fullback / tight end Andrew Beck ($ 158,326), nose tackle Mike Purcell ($ 148,926) and left guard Dalton Risner ($ 148,926).

Every player who saw at least one snap of regular season action received some money. Last on the Broncos' list was right tackle Ja’Wuan James ($ 1,500). Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward led the league ($ 428,335), one of four players to win at least $ 400,000.

More flexibility The Broncos received three compensatory picks (one fifth round and two sevenths), moving their current total to 11, including three in the third round.

Until 2017, teams were unable to exchange compensatory selections: they received the selection and kept it. But the Broncos are in a position to take advantage of their Day 3 choices (six total) to prioritize one player and perhaps use two of their sevenths to advance to the sixth round.

Around the NFL

The NFL stands out. On Thursday, when the other American professional sports leagues finalized plans to suspend their seasons and college athletics closed, the NFL only made one announcement: cancellation of the annual meeting. There was, of course, the tone and the scream that the league should push things back. Why? All free agent business is done over the phone and via text message. The only problem will be doing physicals once players have agreed to the terms with a new team. As for announcing a plan for next month's draft, there is plenty of time to figure it out.

Yanda retires. Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco was among former teammates in attendance at right guard Marshal Yanda's retirement press conference in Baltimore. Yanda, 35, played 13 years for the Ravens and was named to the Pro Bowl eight times. Are you a member of the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame? It is definitely in the "Possibly,quot; category. He started 166 regular season games.

Old band together? Maybe the Broncos should reunite the "2016 Houston Texans High School." They already have safety Kareem Jackson (a corner in that team) and cornerback A.J. Bouye Y, Johnathan Joseph will not sign with Texans again. Joseph, 35, had 17 interceptions in 133 games for Houston. It's probably unlikely, but Joseph could fill a deep spot for the Broncos on a one-year deal.

XFL closes the store. A year ago, the AAF doubled up because it ran out of money. This spring, the XFL lasted five games before suspending the season due to the coronavirus. The league intends to remain operational by 2021. My opinion? It wasn't that interesting. The quarterback / offensive game from the start was difficult to watch. Access, particularly listening in the replay booth and offensive coordinators, was excellent and the NFL should easily adopt the look of the replay booth. A key for Commissioner Oliver Luck and Co. is finding smaller stadiums for teams rather than playing at the home of the Jets / Giants (New Jersey) and Buccaneers (Tampa Bay) in particular.