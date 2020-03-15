Without brackets and without knowing what could have been – Up News Info

For all those who dreamed the impossible, making it a whole month without making a mistake in the parenthesis, this is your year.

Everything else about the NCAA Tournament that won't happen this season, from Selection Sunday, to those who break the din and buzzers, to Sweet 16 and the Final Four? Call it March Sadness.

Before coronavirus fears erased sports for the foreseeable future, Sunday was supposed to be the Big Revelation, the day Americans gathered around an hour-long television to watch … drum roll. .. a college basketball schedule that was released.

It is much better than it seems.

It was supposed to be the day to imagine the possibilities: all the tantalizing clashes, the ongoing upsets, the favorites and, of course, the underdogs, so many underdogs, who would appear on the 68 lines to set the table for America in the coming years. three weeks.

It was supposed to be the day to start a spring rite and an initiation rite – a spectacular three-week show that allows people to put aside their differences and replace them with others. It was an event designed for both the basketball fanatic and the clueless neophyte who cannot distinguish a pick-and-roll from a personal foul. It was for anyone with ten bucks to fly into an office pool, or who really liked choosing teams that wore red, or was pretty sure a Blue Devil would beat a Red Raider if the real team's pets went to war. .

It was … something that we're going to miss this year in our coronavirus-infected country, a year that we could really use an escape, but we'll be stuck watching replays of "Blue Bloods,quot; instead of blue blood games.

It was supposed to be a year for Kansas to come in as the No. 1 general seed and tell two stories at the same time. The Jayhawks could be looking at severe NCAA sanctions, which have attacked them with the dreaded "lack of institutional control,quot; for a series of alleged recruitment violations. They were also being led by Udoka Azubuike, the great man who left Nigeria as a boy to have a better shot at basketball. He was hoping to reunite with his mother at the Final Four in Atlanta.

Would the Jayhawks have made it to Atlanta? Who was ready to intervene if they did not?

A prime candidate for most inspiration would have come from Dayton. Ohio's troubled city was ripped apart by a mass shooting last summer. Trey Landers, a senior guard at the Catholic school of 11,000 students, was among those who escaped from a bar when a gunman approached with an assault weapon. “Our team is helping to unite the city a little. … He's bigger than us, "Landers said recently. The Flyers, 29-2 and ranked third in The Associated Press poll, headed for a No. 1 seed.

Rutgers was also on the verge of making history. One of America's most oppressed sports programs was projected to hit the tournament for the first time since 1991. "We would have won a few games, too," coach Steve Pikiell said. Now, all the Scarlet Knights can do is wait until next year.

Michigan State would have been in the mix, as always. Its star player, Cassius Winston, would have been the emotional center of any deep career on the part of the Spartans. Her brother Zachary stood in front of a moving train and died instantly last November. "I lost a piece of my heart, but you keep me," Winston told Spartans fans shortly after his brother's death.

The best player in the Pac-12, Oregon Payton Pritchard, was trying to fuel his trip to the Final Four as a freshman with another in his senior year. Speaking of the Ducks, was there a more dominant player in the country than Sabrina Ionescu? He had 26 triple doubles in his career and ended his career with more than 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. But as is the case for men, the party will be over for women before they have a chance to shine on the big stage.

This season's tournament, like all previous ones, would be filled with dozens of legends in progress and rough diamonds, with teams that overcame adversity to go as far and super fans that inspired the country as much as their team.

Could one have come from Belmont? The Ohio Valley Conference champions won a one-game thriller for the conference title with a last-second bucket in a backdoor cut on a play called "Liberty."

Or how about Liberty? The Flames had punctured their ticket by winning the Atlantic Sun tournament last Sunday, before cancellations began en masse. They'll have to settle for a 30-4 record and thoughts on what might have been on what would have been the show's first consecutive trips to the show.

Ah, what could have been. New Mexico State was within an inch of the tie tray in the first round last year, but a selfless Aggie passed the tray and threw it to a teammate by an open 3.. That player was fouled and made a single free throw. Instead, Auburn advanced, and the momentum of that victory pushed the Tigers to the Final Four. Both teams were a good bet to return to the show this year.

But there will be no bets. And there will be no bulldogs either. The Butdo Bulldogs, do you remember them? – They were fans of the group, but the availability of their pet, Blue III, has been a source of controversy since the NCAA banned him from entering the arenas a few years ago. Blue's manager Michael Kaltenmark was hanging the leash anyway after this season.

It is ending sooner than he, or anyone, expected.

"Extremely, extremely disappointed," said Mark Few, Gonzaga's coach, who was also set to be No. 1 seed.

He is not the first coach to see his team's dreams crushed in March. But there was not a player, coach or fan in America who thought the season would end before the fun began.