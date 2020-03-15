White House says President Trump negative for coronavirus – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to the President's personal physician.

The White House released the test results on Saturday night after Trump told reporters hours earlier that he had been tested for coronavirus, after days of resisting examination despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who tested positive for the virus.

Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Saturday that his temperature had been taken and that it was "totally normal," shortly before entering the room to discuss government efforts to stop the spread of the virus. The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the United States and has caused at least 50 deaths.

The president had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have since tested positive for the virus, including three people he spent last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Brazil's embassy in Washington said Friday night that the country's charge d'affaires Nestor Forster tested positive after sitting at Trump's table. So, too, have a chief aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who took a photo with Trump and attended a party with him, and another person who attended a fundraising campaign with the president that Sunday, according to two officials. Republicans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health issues.

Trump, after days of insisting that he had no symptoms of the virus, relented after being pressured by journalists about his resistance to the tests when several lawmakers and countless citizens across the country who have had the same degree of exposure have not only tried to get tested, but also chosen to try to avoid potentially infecting others.

The president, according to two people close to the White House, had been reluctant to perform the test for fear that it would project weakness or concern. Trump wanted to be in full control during the crisis and expressed concern that taking personal action could undermine that appearance.

Trump took office as a self-described germaphobe who tried to avoid handshakes while conducting his real estate business. But he acknowledged Saturday that he now finds it difficult to resist shaking hands, a habit he says he has picked up since he became a full-time politician.

At a press conference Friday to announce that he was declaring a national emergency, Trump enthusiastically shook hands with several corporate executives, despite the fact that health policy experts from the White House coronavirus task force urged the Americans avoid physical contact to help stop the spread of the virus. .

"People come up to me, they shake hands, they reach out," Trump said. "It is a kind of natural reflection, and we are all coming out of it." We all have that problem. "

The White House is stepping up efforts to try to keep the virus at bay.

On Saturday, the White House announced that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, including reporters attending a White House briefing and anyone entering the Oval Office. .

Pence also wrote a memo to White House staff on Saturday reminding them to take precautions such as avoiding physical contact, washing their hands frequently, and staying home when they are sick.

"It is imperative that each of us do our part to take appropriate precautions to keep ourselves and our colleagues safe," Pence wrote. "As employees aboard the White House Complex, we have an additional duty to protect the health of our Executive Branch and those who work with us."

Dr. Deborah Birx, who is helping to coordinate the US response. USA At the outbreak, he noted that the test results reflect a snapshot on time and that it is crucial that people maintain precautions.

"When you get a negative test, that means you are negative that day," said Birx. "That does not mean that the virus cannot be spread overnight, because it replicates in the nose and nasal secretions, and tomorrow you will have a positive test."