Where does the water in my trunk come from?

Q. I have a 2012 Camry that I love, but I found it has a leak in the trunk. It appears that some mold has started to form on the content. How can I find where the leak is and fix it? Is this a job for a body shop?
TO. If the car has a sunroof, check the drain. If you take all the padding out, there's a blue plastic line running from the sunroof to the trunk and coming off the rear wheel well. Other possibilities include a leak in the rear window, poor sealing on the boot lid or even the tail lights. If the car had an accident, a body seal could have been improperly repaired. A body shop or general repair shop could certainly analyze the problem. In some cases, they can call someone who specializes in wind and water leaks.
