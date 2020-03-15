Where are the desperate housewives now?

Oh, Wisteria Lane.
Never in television history has a dead end been the epicenter of more death and destruction, calamity and comedy. We're talking, of course, about the iconic suburban setting of ABC's beloved and ancient drama. Desperate housewives.
Released in the fall of 2004, the show created by former golden girls Writer Marc Cherry and starring Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria Y Nicollette Sheridan, was one of the three of that season, along with Lost Y Grey's AnatomyThat helped change the luck of the Alphabet network while giving fans sexier antics and wacky mysteries to obsess over what they really knew what to do.
Over the course of the show's eight seasons, fans saw a disaster after the next that happened to the extremely unfortunate residents of the seemingly picturesque neighborhood, while gossip about behavior on set provided plenty of fodder for the tabloids. And while the show certainly seemed smoky when it closed in the spring of 2012, there is no denying what pivotal role it played in this recent golden age of television.
In honor of Longoria's 45th birthday on Sunday, March 15, we plan to consult with everyone who was once part of the show's long-running core cast and see what they've been up to since leaving Wisteria Lane nearly a decade ago.
Teri Hatcher
Since I said goodbye to Susan Mayer when Desperate housewives Wrapped up in 2012, Hatcher has had recurring roles in the short-lived CBS comedy. The uneven couple Y Supergirl, while providing the voice of Dottie in the Disney animated film Planes and its sequel Planes: fire and rescue. Avid cook, she won a special Holiday Celebrity episode of chopped up season 17. In 2018, he premiered a YouTube channel called Hatching Change that features the segments "Van Therapy,quot; and "Don & # 39; t Eat & # 39; It & # 39; Out of a Box,quot;. Its consequences with the other four protagonists of the program continue to be a topic of conversation, and more recently it returned to the fore after Felicity Huffmanarrest with Eva Longoria and creator Marc Cherry apparently referencing her alleged diva antics on set.
Felicity Huffman
After his time on ABC's success, Huffman has starred in the shows. American crime (which earned her three consecutive Emmy nominations for Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Movie), Shrink Y When they see us, while appearing in movies that include Big Game, Cake Y Otherness. The longtime wife of Shameless star William H. Macy His personal life came to the fore when it was revealed that he was among dozens of parents accused by the FBI and the United States Attorney General's office in March 2019 in a college entrance exam cheat scandal across the country. Accused of paying someone $ 15,000 to pretend to be a daughter Sofia and taking her SAT test for her, she was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest service fraud. In May, she formally pleaded guilty to fraud in honest services and was later sentenced to 14 years in prison. She reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on October 15, 2019, and was released two days earlier because her release date fell over a weekend. Since his release, he has kept a low profile and yet plans to plan a return to Hollywood.
Eva Longoria
After saying goodbye to Wisteria Lane, the former Gabrielle Solís appeared in films like Lowriders, overboard Y Dora and the city of lost gold, star in the short life of NBC Telanovela and executive products Marc Cherry& # 39; s Desperate housewives tracing Maidens on both Lifetime and short-lived ABC Great Hotel. She also started a career as a robust director, episodes of the aforementioned series as well as Jane the Virgin, Black-ish Y Ashley Garcia's expanding universe, among others. An activist and businesswoman who launched her own clothing line and was a founding member of Time & # 39; s Up, Longoria started dating and, in 2016, she married José Antonio "Pepe,quot; Bastiño Patiño, president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America. The couple welcomed a son, Santiago "Santi,quot; Enrique Bastón, in 2018.
Marcia Cross
Since playing Bree Van de Camp in all eight seasons of the show, the first Melrose Place star appeared in a 2015 episode of Law and order: SVU before joining ABC Quantico in a recurring capacity until 2018. In September of that year, she revealed that she had successfully completed treatment for anal cancer, which she later shared was related to throat cancer that her lifelong husband Tom Mahoney He was diagnosed in 2009, possibly through the same type of HPV.
Nicolette Sheridan
Part of the original cast, Sheridan's Edie Britt was killed off the series during its fifth season after an escalation of tensions between her and Cherry that ultimately resulted in a $ 20 million lawsuit against the producer and ABC Television with the actress alleging unlawful termination, assault and battery. gender violence, discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and age, and intentional imposition of emotional distress. With the show's four other female leads promising to support Cherry, the original trial was deemed a void trial, with Sheridan's attempts as a denied appeal. Since leaving the series, he starred in a trio of Hallmark films and briefly joined the cast of The CW & # 39; s. Dynasty as the iconic Alexis Carrington before splitting 15 episodes in the show's second season. In December 2015, he got married. Aaron Phypers and quickly filed for divorce the following July, Phypers got married Denise Richards, appearing alongside her in the last season of The real housewives of Beverly Hills.
Steven culp
After playing Bree's husband Rex in the show's first season, Culp appeared on shows as varied as NCIS, Gray & # 39; s Anatomy, Scream Queens, Arrow, How To Escape The MurderY American Horror Story: 1984, among others. He also played Congressman Wenham in the 2014 Marvel movie. Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In 2006, her half-sister Kathryn Harvey she was killed along with her husband Bryan and his two daughters Stella Y Ruby. Of the two men who were convicted of his murder, one, Ricky gray, was executed by lethal injection in 2017, while the other, Ray dandridge, serves three life terms without the possibility of parole.
Ricardo Antonio Chavira
After spending eight seasons playing Carlos Solís, Chavira recovered with a regular role in the series in the very brief NBC comedy. welcome to the family, left the calendar after just three episodes in 2013. Since then, he has had recurring roles in Scandal, Jane the Virgin Y The Santa Clarita diet. In October 2019, after their old joint work Felicity Huffman Sentenced to just 14 days in federal prison for her role in the university admissions bribery scandal that rocked the country, she turned to Twitter to express her disappointment at the light punishment, citing Huffman's white privilege as the source of the indulgence. .
James Denton
After wrapping Desperate housewives after eight seasons old Mike Delfino moved his wife Erin O & # 39; Brien and his son Sheppard and daughter Malin outside of Glendale, California, and to Chanhassen, Minnesota. In 2015, she landed a starring role in the adaptation of the Hallmark Channel film franchise series. The good witch, which returns for the sixth season later this year. He also resorted to Maidens and as a guest star in NCIS: New Orleans.
Doug Savant
Since his eight seasons as Lynette's husband Tom Scavo, Savant has kept himself busy rounds of guest stars on TV shows as varied as Criminal Minds, 9-1-1, Lucifer Y NCIS.
Brenda strong
As the show's ubiquitous and deceased narrator, Mary Alice Young, Strong was often heard, but was rarely seen during her eight seasons on the show. Since then, she has been much more visible. She starred as Ann Ewing in the 2012 TNT revival. Dallas before turning to Lillian, Lex and Lena Luthor's mother in Supergirl and elevating a recurring role in the second season of Netflix 13 reasons why in a regular one for the next season. She has also guessed Scandal, The 100, Fear the Walking Dead Y Everyone gets up, among others. In May 2015, she married the director and actor. John Farmanesh-Bocca four years after divorcing her son's first husband and father Zakery Henri, Tom Henri
Richard Burgi
Like Susan's ex-husband Karl Mayer, Burgi's tenure on the show saw his status fluctuate often. Beginning as a recurring guest star in the first season, he was promoted to a regular series in the second season, demoted to guest in three and four, recurring in five and six, and returning as a guest in eight. Since the show ended, she has been a guest star on Hawaii Five-0, General Hospital Y Maidens, among other shows.
Dana Delany
After initially turning down the role of Bree, Delany joined the show in the fourth season as the mysterious Katherine Mayfair and left after the sixth season to star in her own ABC series, Test body. When the medical procedure was canceled after three seasons, he landed leading roles in short-lived series. God's hand Y The code. In 2016, she also served as a primetime guest host on Turner Classic Movies, replacing Robert Osborne.
Andrea Bowen
After four years on the show as a regular series, Bowen spent the remainder of the show's career appearing in various limited capacities as Susan's daughter Julie. When the show ended, he went on to star in the teen comedy G.B.F. and get the lead role in a handful of Lifetime and Hallmark movies. She also starred as a guest on a 2013 episode of Scandal. Bowen also continued his voice work as an English version of Aerith Gainsborough in video games. Final Fantasy Explorers, Mobius Final FantasyY Kingdom Hearts III.
Vanessa Williams
After starring in Renee Perry, the latest addition to Wisteria Lane in the show's last two seasons, Williams starred in the short-lived series. 666 Park Avenue Y Daytime divas, appealed in The good wifeand as a guest star in Wide city, difficult people, modern family Y The First Wives Club. She also continued to voice Ms. Brown, the brown M,amp;M, since 2012 and launched her own clothing line in 2012. In 2015, she married her third husband, Jim Skrip.
Jesse Metcalfe
Starring hot outfielder John Rowland in the show's first season, Metcalfe rose to fame. Since then, he has starred in the movie. John Tucker must die, the shows Dallas Y Chesapeake Shoresand a handful of movies made for TV. In March 2007, he entered rehab to receive treatment for alcoholism. In January 2020, it was revealed that he and his fiancee Santa face They had separated after about 13 years together.
Mark Moses
Like Mary Alice's grim husband Paul Young, Moses starred in the show's first two seasons before returning to Wisteria Lane in the seventh season, a regular series again. Since the show ended, the actor appeared in the movies. Cesar Chavez Y Bomb, he continued to make appearances as Duck Phillips in Crazy men until the end of the program in 2015, and as a guest star in programs as varied as Homeland Y Grey's Anatomy, between many more. Currently stars Fox & # 39; s Deputy.
Cody Kasch
After playing Mary Alice's son Zach in the first two seasons and then returning as a guest in seasons three and seven, Kasch became a guest star on shows like Law and order: SVU, CSI Y It's always sunny in Philly and appear in movies Chain letter Y The last rescue. His most recent work was in the 2017 short film. L.A. player.
Shawn Pyfrom
With his eight seasons playing Bree's son Andrew behind him, Pyfrom appeared in an episode of Rizzoli and islands, the television movie Killing lincolnand the movies Hard Surfaces, Rudy Canvas Y Model citizen. After Philip Seymour HoffmanIn 2014, due to an overdose and death, Pyfrom admitted that, as of February of that year, he himself had five months of recovery. He currently divides his time between Los Angeles and Paris.
Kyle MacLachlan
After playing Bree's second husband, Orson, in seasons three through six, MacLachlan dropped out of the show in 2010 so he wouldn't have to continue his constant journey across the country from New York City. (However, she did return as a guest star in the show's last two seasons.) Since his time on the show, he has appeared in movies like Inside out (providing the voice of Riley's father, Mr. Anderson), The house with a clock on its wallsY Tesla, used in programs like Portlandia Y Protection agents, returned to his pivotal role as Dale Cooper for Showtime's Twin peaks revival in 2017 (winning a Golden Globe nod for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie), and currently stars on CBS & # 39; Carol's second act. He will be playing President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the upcoming miniseries soon. Atlantic crossing.
Alfre Woodard
After joining the series as new Wisteria Lane resident Betty Applewhite, for the highly maligned second season of the show, Woodard has kept herself busy, starring in short shows that include My own worst enemy, Three RiversY State of affairs before joining the Netflix Marvel TV universe as the villain Mariah Stokes in Luke Cage. Currently stars in Apple TV + See. On the film side, he has starred in films like Beauty shop, The family that hunts, 12 years slave, Annabelle Y The Lion King.
Neal McDonough
Since playing Edie's creepy husband Dave Williams in the show's fifth season, McDonough has appeared on the show as SHIELD officers, excused Y Altered carbon as he brings Damian Darhk's iconic role to life throughout the Arrowverse. In 2011, he appeared as Dum Dum Dugan in Marvel & # 39; s Captain America the First Avenger. Since then he appeared in films that include Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Proud Mary Y Sonic the Hedgehog. Since he left the program, he and his wife Ruvé Robertson her family grew from four to seven, welcoming London jane in 2010, Clover Elizabeth in 2011 and James Hamilton in 2014. A devout Catholic who refuses to film sex scenes or kisses, McDonough claimed his faith fired him from the lead role in the 2010 short ABC drama. Scoundrels for his refusal to film certain scenes.
Matteo's Drea
After spending a season on Wisteria Lane, the sixth on the show, like Angie Bolen, the Soprano vet joined the cast of Sons of Anarchy Through his 2014 finale, he appeared in the movies Free ride Y Dark placesand as a guest star in The Mindy project Y Protection agents. From 2016-18, he co-starred in the NBC crime drama Shades of blue. Currently appearing on ABC A million little things. In April 2011, she and her lifelong partner. Waylon Jennings she welcomed her second child son Waylon Albert "Blackjack,quot; Jennings. (Daughter Alabama Gypsyrose Jennings She was born in 2007.) Their relationship ended soon after. In 2015, he got engaged to Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin Just a few months after a gas explosion and a raging fire that destroyed three East Village buildings in Manhattan drove her to her home for 22 years.
Kevin Rahm
After appearing as Lee, half of Wisteria Lane's resident gay couple, for the last five seasons of the show, Rahm continued to resort to Crazy menguessed at Bates Motel Y Lady secretary and co-starred Lethal weapon. He also appeared in the movies. Nightcrawler Y Clinical. Shortly before Desperate housewives the series finale aired, married a cardio-thoracic surgeon Amy Lonkar on April 28, 2012. The couple welcomed a daughter two years later.
Tuc Watkins
Ever since she played Bob, the other half of the Wisteria Lane gay couple, Watkins has been a guest star on shows like Parks and Recreation, Bob's Burgers Y It's always sunny in Philly and starred in the revival of the play on Broadway 2018 The boys in the band, going back to Hank's role to Ryan MurphyThe film adaptation of the rebirth, which will be released on Netflix in 2020. In April 2013, both came out of the closet and revealed that they had welcomed twins through a substitute the previous December. Since 2019, he has been in a relationship with Andrew Rannells, his The boys in the band co-star.
Maiara Walsh
Since she starred in the sixth season as Carlos and Gabrielle's niece, Ana Solís, Walsh has appeared on shows like The Vampire Diaries, Changed at Birth, The Last Ship Y Criminal minds.
Charles Mesure
After joining Desperate housewives In his final season as Australian property developer Ben Faulkner who married Renee Williams, Mesure appeared on shows as varied as Once upon a time, the brides guide to divorce Y The Wizards.
Jonathan Cake
After playing Chuck Vance, a detective involved with Cross & # 39; Bree, in the past two seasons of the show, Cake has appeared on shows like Law & Order: SVU, The Affair, Seal Team, Legends of Tomorrow Y Grey's Anatomy.
Madison De La Garza
Joining the show as Gabrielle and Carlos's daughter, Juanita, after the time jump between seasons four and five, De La Garza remained with the show until the end of the series. Since the show ended in 2012, the younger half-sister of Demi lovato has grown up (just turned 18 in December 2019) and appeared in the movies Not caged anymore Y Gnome alone and the shows Good luck Charlie Y Bad teacher.
