Where are the desperate housewives now?

Oh, Wisteria Lane.

Never in television history has a dead end been the epicenter of more death and destruction, calamity and comedy. We're talking, of course, about the iconic suburban setting of ABC's beloved and ancient drama. Desperate housewives.

%MINIFYHTMLf64d74dae4c1548e4971aa712ad5a9a013% %MINIFYHTMLf64d74dae4c1548e4971aa712ad5a9a014%

Released in the fall of 2004, the show created by former golden girls Writer Marc Cherry and starring Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria Y Nicollette Sheridan, was one of the three of that season, along with Lost Y Grey's AnatomyThat helped change the luck of the Alphabet network while giving fans sexier antics and wacky mysteries to obsess over what they really knew what to do.

%MINIFYHTMLf64d74dae4c1548e4971aa712ad5a9a015% %MINIFYHTMLf64d74dae4c1548e4971aa712ad5a9a016%

Over the course of the show's eight seasons, fans saw a disaster after the next that happened to the extremely unfortunate residents of the seemingly picturesque neighborhood, while gossip about behavior on set provided plenty of fodder for the tabloids. And while the show certainly seemed smoky when it closed in the spring of 2012, there is no denying what pivotal role it played in this recent golden age of television.