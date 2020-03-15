NFL players voted to approve the proposed new collective bargaining agreement by a narrow margin of 1,019 to 959. The new CBA contains several major changes, most notably the delivery of a 17-game season.

The 17-game season was a great point of discussion. The owners wanted to extend the season for obvious reasons: An additional game means an additional week of income and allows them to increase the costs of the television offers, which will be renegotiated this year. Many players, on the other hand, were concerned about adding an additional game because it is another week where they have to risk injury and potentially miss out on an opportunity to extend their careers.

Ultimately, despite strong opposition from some big-name players, the vote to approve was passed, which means we'll have a 17-game season in the NFL in the future.

When will the NFL's 17-game schedule begin?

The answer to that question is: not immediately.

The earliest the NFL can add the regular season's 17th game is 2021, and the latest is 2023. It looks like the most likely landing site will be 2022, because new streaming contracts may be in effect by then.

Until then, the 2020 season will be pretty similar – four preseason games, 16 regular-season games, but with a new twist from a Wild Card team added to each conference, giving fans two extra playoff games at Wildcard Weekend. Only the top seed in each conference will get a first round goodbye.