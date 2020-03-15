What would the NBA playoffs be like if they started today?

The coronavirus has delayed the NBA season at least until mid-April and possibly much longer. It is unclear what the rest of the season will look like if play is resumed. The league could continue where it left off and play during the spring and summer, or it could cancel games that would have been played during the suspension. It's also feasible that the NBA can jump straight into the playoffs.

If that happens, what would the NBA playoffs look like if they started today?

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

The Bucks have the best record in the league and Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the brink of a second consecutive MVP. As long as everyone is healthy, it probably doesn't matter who their first-round opponent is. The Magic are half a game behind the Nets for the seventh seed and 5 1/2 games against the Wizards for the eighth seed, so Orlando or Brooklyn are likely to earn the honor of losing to Milwaukee in the first round.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn nets

If the Nets retain Magic for the seventh seed, then their prize will be a series with the defending champions. Toronto is a different team this year without Kawhi Leonard, but has recorded a streak of 15 consecutive wins and holds the second best record in the East. The Nets recently parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson and lost Kyrie Irving for the season due to injury. The Raptors are 6 1/2 games behind the Bucks and three games up in the Celtics' third place, so the 2-seed appears to be a likely destination.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

This Atlantic Division battle would be the best first-round matchup of the conference. The 76ers are a strange team to discover: They have the best NBA local record (29-2), but they are the sixth seed due to an abysmal 10-24 record. The Celtics have had a strong season marked by the continued appearance of Jayson Tatum, who has become a star in his third season. Philadelphia won the season series 3-1, but this playoff series appears to be a good candidate for seven.

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

The Heat have seen a resurgence this season thanks to the development of their young players. Bam Adebayo has quickly become one of the best great men in the league, while Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have been pleasant surprises on the perimeter. The addition of the perennial All-Star Jimmy Butler has not hurt either. Miami has been elite at home (24-5) but bad on the road (14-19). Pacers star Victor Oladipo has played in just 13 games this season after returning from a major leg injury sustained last year. Even without him, the Pacers are competitive, led by the first All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Western conference

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

All playoff teams are essentially in the NBA, except one: the eighth seed in the West. It probably won't matter who ends up there because they will have to face LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but it could still produce great television. The Grizzlies are in great shape with a 3 1/2 game cushion over the Blazers, Pelicans and Kings. A series with King James and Zion Williamson would be electric, but Ja Morant has also taken over the league and is going to be Rookie of the Year.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Clippers are 5 1/2 games behind the Lakers for first place, so their focus is to keep the Nuggets (1 1/2 games behind) and Jazz (three games behind) out of their queue. The Mavericks have already won seven more games this year than last season and have a Batman-Robin duo in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis that could be a threat for years to come. However, the Clippers are probably too good. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are two of the best players in the game. The Clippers have not been the dominant team many expected, but that could change in the playoffs.

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston rockets

Rockets are the wild card of the West. His decision to change Clint Capela on the deadline worked wonders at first: the team won seven of eight playing without a center, and coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni seemed like a genius. Then they lost their next four games. No one knows if a lineup with five perimeter players can work in the playoffs. The Nuggets, for example, hope it doesn't. They have received consistent results from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but still need to prove it in the playoffs.

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder has to be the surprise team of the season. The main office traded its two stars in the offseason for seven first-round picks, however, the team has improved its winning percentage. A rejuvenated Chris Paul has returned to All-Star form. The Jazz's big offseason move to lure a veteran point guard didn't go so well. Mike Conley is averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 assists per game and Utah has a much better winning percentage without him on the court. This series would be a rematch of a 2018 first-round series won by the Jazz, though the teams are very different now.