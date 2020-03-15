What my son almost lost taught me about family | Family

%MINIFYHTML871545245980310e6fc9b86a1017c17c11% %MINIFYHTML871545245980310e6fc9b86a1017c17c12%

I don't know why I get up to see Owen. Later, Chris will say that it was a mother's intuition, that on some subconscious level I felt that she was leaving me a little and I will cling to this because it is better than thinking that I was sitting there in anguish.

I open his door, swinging my eight-month-old daughter, Nora, on one hip. The first thing I notice is the smell. The room is stale, bitter. That morning I realized that her bedding desperately needed a wash. I was embarrassed because Alex, my babysitter once a week, came by and probably thought it was pathetic that he couldn't keep his sheets clean. Although I know I shouldn't worry about her judging me, I do. When I open Owen's door I think, "God, they really smell. How could they have gotten so bad?"

It wasn't the blankets.

I call 911

I first see the vomit, cascading down from his open mouth across his chest like a frozen waterfall, ending in a muddy brown puddle on his sheet. Later, I will imagine it scattered across the floor as if a sewer pipe had exploded, which is not possible but it felt like it was everywhere.

Then there is the rest of Owen, his eyes rolled, a thin layer of grayish blue peeking out from an expanse of white. Her arms flex heavily into claws, moving slowly to the side of her chest as her head jerks from side to side like a slow metronome, her lower body incongruously limp.

I think my brain must have had a short circuit because the image is so surreal, none of this is reconciled to the healthy boy who went to sleep two hours earlier.

Miraculously I put Nora on the ground without letting her drop and took Owen in my arms, her 33-pound (15 kg) dead weight. I moan his name over and over as if he could change things. My voice increases in volume, desperate to get there, but it doesn't make sense, like screaming, "Stop thief!" in a crowd where no one speaks your language.

There's a strangled whistle as the air struggles down his windpipe, battling the detritus of his lunch, rejecting bright orange chunks of carrots covered in a thick layer of hummus. His breath is sour against my face, and I breathe in that beautiful rotten breath like hope because it means he's at least alive.

Frantic, I take him into the living room and lay his body on the cream and tan rug. This is my fault. He called "Mom, Mom,quot; ​​at the beginning of his nap, his sweet and sweet voice did not answer because he wanted him to fall asleep. Then later there was a coughing fit, but I don't remember how much later. Was it five minutes? 10? 30? Why did I wait so long to see how I was doing? How long has it been like this? I was scared? Waiting? Is there brain damage? His body is as still, prostrate in front of the television, as an offering. But how can you offer what you want back? My beautiful boy.

He blew kisses at his first birthday party after everyone sang; she cries when she sees people on the news in distress; convinces strangers outside restaurants to "dance,quot; with him on the sidewalk in the dirty city; breathes deeply to calm down when angry.

Now, his breathing is labored, like end-stage emphysema. When I was a child I held my breath as we drove through the cemeteries because I didn't want to steal the breath of the dead, my chest constricted as my brain struggled against my body's urge to inhale. The body always won, my mouth opened with a gasp, sucked in oxygen as if it had just been thrown out of the sea. I could win that battle now if you helped me. I would take one of my lungs out of my body and place it on his chest if I could.

I call 911. I have never called 911.

"Hello, what's your emergency?"

I tell him the best I can, struggling to modulate my voice so it doesn't become a frantic shriek.

"Madam, try to stay calm?"

Keep calm?

"Don't yell at him."

Too late. Too late. All I've been doing is screaming.

"Make sure there is nothing in his mouth."

I did. I swept his mouth with my index finger, a technique remembered from some kind of CPR long ago.

"Don't try to stop the seizure, it will pass."

But nothing happens. He is not waking up. How do I wake him up? Why don't you tell me something useful?

Her smooth, bare legs dangle from her size 6 diaper, her torso dressed only in a short yellow T-shirt, new that morning. He had opened the package of clothes in amazement at all the new things, holding them incredulously saying, "For me? For me?"

Now his shirt is ruined, stained with vomit, like a mocking Rorschach test. I have always had visions of being a healer. Now is the time, if ever. I touch her face, my palm hollows her soft cheek, and her body will fix itself.

A rush of adrenaline

I don't know what to do with Nora, who is crying in the room as if leaving her on a bed of coals. I call two friends who are not at home, then desperate, I call a downstairs neighbor who has a daughter a day younger than mine. We have dated a total of three times, but she agrees to come instantly. Then I call my husband, Mitch. I don't want to tell you what's going on. It's 4:30 on a Friday and you have to drive from White Plains to Manhattan in rush hour traffic. I think if you know what's going on, you will kill yourself or someone who tries to get home faster.

"Can you get off work right now?"

"Yes."

"Get in your car and go home."

He agrees without asking a single question. Later, some people ask me how I had the means to hide information from him, how I not only yelled at him in panic, telling him everything.

Supposedly, the phenomenon of seeing his life flash before his eyes in catastrophic moments is caused by a massive rush of adrenaline, speeding up his brain like cocaine or interval photography and that's how I felt at first. He was super human, he thought, processed and acted in less time than it would normally cost me to scratch my nose.

If she had called me, she would have forced him to tell me, reaching my tentacle-like hands through the phone, grabbing him by the neck, shaking him until he confessed. But I think Mitch and I only knew each other well enough to feel I needed not to know and trusted my motivations not to tell.

Electric tug

I first met Mitch at a Thanksgiving party in 2006, though he later went for Michelle, a Butch lesbian who visited Arizona, although she was New Yorker by birth and most of her life. She was there with an ex-girlfriend who had bought tickets for the visit before they separated. I had just finished a two-year relationship with a woman who I thought was "the one,quot; and trying to avoid a family vacation where two of my three siblings would attend with their new spouses, probably shining with connubial happiness. We had a great conversation as we smoked on a fire escape away from the noise of orphan Thanksgiving. I can't even remember what we were talking about, but I do remember feeling that electric tug from the ions of two bodies reaching out to each other, wanting a bond. She asked me if I had plans for the weekend and I told her I had none. For a moment I thought he was inviting me out, but then I found out that he was concerned about my loneliness and contacted some mutual friends to make sure he wasn't.

A year later, I was co-hosting a New Year's Eve party at my friend Jesse's apartment in Brooklyn. I had just been through another breakup, this time with a boy who could have married me because we were "compatible enough,quot;. I had tried to be in love but failed. He was uninspired and restless. I wasn't looking for "compatible enough,quot;. He wanted fireworks, or at least a box of flares. I joked to my friend Sarah that my criteria had been reduced to wanting someone who could have a smart conversation, who had a sense of humor, a desire to travel and who was spiritual enough to know who Rumi or Hafiz was. But on New Year's Eve, he just wanted a drunken distraction.

Heather and Mitch at a Beyonce concert in New York City (Photo courtesy of Heather Osterman-Davis)

I arrived early at Jesse's house, carrying a suitcase full of ingredients for Thai breads and summer rolls, homemade espresso ice cream, and two changes of clothes. Mitch was the only one there. He knew from Jesse that he was now identifying as a man, although he had not yet started the testosterone course and surgeries that would change his exterior to match his heart. He was sitting in a wooden chair by the kitchen window, in a brown suit that didn't fit him, reading Eat, Pray, Love. He looked up briefly to say hello, but continued reading as he finished cooking and donned my little black party dress and red heels, apparently more interested in comparing Italian ice cream than in my presence. But somewhere things changed and an hour before midnight, three glasses in a bottle of white wine and two hours in a conversation that ranged from political disobedience to camel rides through the Sahara, Mitch casually asked, " Have you read any Rumi or Hafiz? "

Now, six years later, here we are with two miraculous children in a life that neither of us predicted. I wonder if he knows we might be missing one while fighting the Cross County Parkway coming home.

No shoes on the carpet!

Firefighters arrive without warning, walk through the door, heavy in their dark jackets, boots, and hats. I breathe out. I am no longer in charge of my son's survival. They come in, darkening my rug with the soot and grime of other people's tragedies and I have a moment of madness where I want to shout Owen's greeting to all the guests in the house: "No shoes on the carpet! No shoes on the mat! "

They surround my son like school children around a fight on a playground, banishing me to the periphery. They cut the yellow shirt off his body; place an oxygen mask on your face. I keep asking if it will be okay and no one gives me an answer. Instead, they sprinkle me with questions.

"Are there prescription drugs in the house?"

"Of course."

"Did you have a drink?"

"I don't know. No, no, I couldn't have done it."

"I had a fever?"

"Do not."

"What could it have taken?"

"Nothing, he couldn't have taken anything. He was with me the whole time."

I try to look over the circle of firefighters surrounding my son.

"The irony," I tell them, "is that this is her dream of having so many firefighters in her home at the same time. She wears her firefighter outfit almost every day."

"We know it," says one of them. "He waved at our truck this morning. He always greets us."

I pictured him this morning in his red hat and yellow boots, his firefighter jacket stretched out over his puffy winter coat making him look more like a fire hydrant than a potential hero. I lose it again.

The only female firefighter moves next to me. She calls me "mom,quot; and tells me what to pack for the hospital. One moment I am calm, methodically gathering the things I need and the next I am close to sobbing in his arms. Embarrassed, I feel the need to comment on my hysteria as footnotes or a disclaimer. He touches my shoulder and tells me that I did everything right. I ask him if that's what he's supposed to say.

Owen and Nora playing in a box (Photo courtesy of Heather Osterman-Davis)

My neighbor Rose comes in through the open door and after a horrified look at the painting in the living room, she immediately enters the other room to rescue Nora.

Everyone seems concerned that Owen hasn't come out of the seizure, but they keep saying that his oxygen saturation is good: 90 percent. I cling to the number like it's the key to heaven. The ambulance arrives and after further evaluation and shock, I am asked if I am ready to leave. I say yes and start to put on the baby carrier to hold Nora and the EMT shakes his head, pointing at my neighbor.

"Can you leave the baby with her?"

"I don't know," I say. "Can I leave her with you?"

She says yes, though of course how could she not? I'm sure she's already eager to run down the stairs and touch her own daughter, that need for parents to make sure, the way people are forced to hug their children when they find out about other people lost in disasters. But I can't linger too long on his face because there is a horror barely hidden there that forces me to face that this is really happening. I try to give you all the information you will need, but I am having trouble being consistent.

"Is Nora having a bottle?"

"No, but there is some breast milk in the refrigerator."

"Are there keys? Should I close the door?"

"Leave it open."

"I called my mother, she should be here soon. An hour? Maybe two?"

"Do not worry,quot;.

I held Nora in my arms until she stopped crying and whispered, "Sorry, love," before painfully returning her to Rose's arms.

An EMT and me

Owen is strapped to an adult-sized stretcher, naked except for his diaper, his three-foot body swallowed by the spread of white sheets, making him look even more vulnerable than before.

Something in me changes when we leave the privacy of our apartment, enter the public space, go down the hall, enter the elevator, cross the hall and finally exit through the open door. Sunlight is disorienting; It seems like too much time has passed for it to still be daylight.

There's a fire truck parked in front of our building, lights on, and I think, "This is for us, we are the people it is for." The ambulance is parked around the corner in front of Morandi, an expensive Italian restaurant populated by tall, skinny people dressed in designer suits and suits. I don't want to walk in front of them, be their quick conversation piece about wine, fried artichokes, and burratta, the live image that catches people's throats in the evening news, a helpless little boy, followed by a mother who cry. Except I don't cry anymore. I am too stunned to cry.

I get in the ambulance and they direct me to the far wall, where I'm tied to a jump seat. He feels bad. Based on every hospital sign I've seen, there should be a team of people surrounding him, fighting for him, but there's only one EMT (EMS) too young and me, held hostage by a seat belt, too far away. take his hand

In a way, distance frees me and I bury myself in my mobile phone. I post online in the group of a mother that I have been a part of since I was trying to get pregnant with Owen, knowing that they will flood me with messages of hope and love that I will let cover. Over the next week I will read each of your answers multiple times and the power of knowing that everyone is praying will sustain me, although I don't even know if I believe in prayer. I've only met a handful of them in real life, but we've been communicating on a daily basis for years, making them that weird combination of intensely intimate and weird that makes it easier to be vulnerable.

Summer Solstice

When I was in my first term with Owen and before I told people, Mitch and I were coming back from a weekend with friends at Jersey Shore. We stopped at a restaurant for breakfast. I was feeling sick and asked Mitch to bring me some crackers and mineral water while going to the bathroom. When I returned, she said, "The waitress thinks you have a hangover. Obviously I didn't say anything."

"You should have told him," I say. "Telling strangers is incredible; they have nothing but good will and there is no risk because you will never see them again. Look."

I take a grateful sip of mineral water and turn to the waitress. "Thanks. I have a touch of nausea."

Her face lights up like we've tipped her $ 100 and she compliments us a dozen times before we leave, cradling our take-out boxes, loaded with greasy jars and egg sandwiches.

"Look," I say to him. "Love without conditions,quot;.

Heather and Mitch at their 2009 wedding (Photo courtesy of Heather Osterman-Davis)

When I first met Mitch, he said he wanted to be a good uncle to his nephew, but fatherhood was not for him. On our third date, he asked me how I saw my life in 10 years and I told him to skip anything about children. The next morning I was nervous.

"When you asked me how I imagined my life in a few years, I left something out."

"What?" he asked, running a finger down my jaw.

"I want children," I say. "I really want children. And you mentioned that you didn't."

"Before I met you," he says, "I was going to be a monk. I couldn't conceptualize a future with anyone, much less one with children. It's not that I don't want to have children, I just never saw a life where it was possible."

A month later, he applied to graduate school in New York, two months later he drove cross country, showing up at my door on a Friday night with an old Honda CRV stuck with his belongings, and plans to surf on the couch until he could get student accommodation. He never left.

A month after that, we flew to San Francisco, where Mitch underwent "superior surgery,quot; or a double mastectomy. The surgery was intense. I remember standing next to him before he underwent surgery, his body marked with a black marker indicating where he would be cut and watching fear and joy flit across his face. I did not personally understand his desire to alter his body. I love being a woman with passion, but I could see her overwhelming need for her outer body to match her inner self, this shedding of an awkward and awkward outfit. When he came out of the surgery, even bandaged and weak, he already seemed healthier.

A few days after his recovery, we bought an engagement ring in Union Square while he was still a little high on Vicodin and I joked that he would get a better ring. We got engaged that June on the summer solstice, and a year later we got married in the southern tip of Manhattan, where we danced to Let & # 39; s Call the Whole Thing Off while our friends and family applauded.

Nine months after that, when Mitch was in his second year of graduate school, I started making guttural pterodactyl noises when talking about babies. I could feel the soul of my future son floating anxiously around the universe, looking for me and that need to take root in my body could only be expressed in squawks. I wanted to wait until I finished school and worked. I convinced him that it took years for people to get pregnant, even when they did it naturally, so given our "mitigating circumstances," not to mention the fact that I was 35, we could have a challenge. We made a commitment by waiting until graduation.

My biological clock

Years before meeting Mitch, my friend Chris and I considered having a child together in case each ended up alone. So when it came time to choose a donor, it was my obvious choice. He was smart, funny, he communicated like he had a title on it, which he did. He wanted to be known in the child's life, but had no expectations of being seen as a parent, involved in decision-making, or in daily routines, made easier by the fact that he lived across the country in San Francisco with his family. husband David. We had spent enough in life so far that I trusted him in a way that most people didn't trust.

Mitch had other ideas, mainly involving the use of his brother. Saying he was reluctant would have given me more credit than he deserved.

"It's not ideal," said Mitch, "but it would be genetically part of me. I hate that it can't be."

"But I'm not even sure that you and your brother share the same DNA," I say.

"That's not funny," said Mitch, which is fair.

I realized that it wasn't just how close or far our donor's DNA was from Mitch's. For him, not being able to biologically father our children was involved in a deeper sense of self and identity. It meant that no matter what surgeries or hormones he took, he would never be the exact man he wanted to be. Nature had stolen that from him.

I knew I was a hypocrite because I was desperate to grow this baby in my body, give it my breath, my blood, my DNA. My biological clock turned into a roar. But still, she not only wanted Mitch to surrender, she wanted him to accept.

In the end, Mitch believed he believed Chris was the right choice, too, and after much planning, we set a date and did the insemination at home.

A small speck of cellular matter

We found out we were pregnant on Father's Day 2010. I knew right away that it was a boy. I could feel it inside me, the little speck of cellular matter that would grow in Owen. When we called to tell Chris, he said he expected to have an emotional reaction, but the force threw him out. For the next nine months, as I grew in my fragile stomach, his well-being beyond our control, we would keep it, already loved, in our hearts.

Near the end of my pregnancy with Owen I went to weekly sessions where they monitored his movement and heartbeat. I would sit in a room, with bands and sensors around my bulky belly, listening to the sound of their heartbeat for 20 minutes. The dates were both tedious and mind-blowing. Most of the pregnancy is a blind faith that there is actually a being growing within you, but that in those sessions it was proof of life. I called Chris once, put the phone on the speaker and recorded a full minute of Owen's heartbeat on his voicemail. He didn't even know if Chris would know what it was, but he did, saving it and playing it over and over again.

And now, just six days before his third birthday, Owen is once again fragile, his well-being is out of our control, a heartbeat on a monitor, connected to an IV instead of my umbilical cord. And we only have faith that it will emerge whole on the other side.

Chris first met Owen in August 2011 (Photo courtesy of Heather Osterman-Davis)

& # 39; Necessary prayers in New York & # 39;

I don't even think about asking the ambulance where we are going, not talking to the EMT the whole trip, I can't look at Owen. We arrive at the hospital and I follow Owen through the busy emergency room; people get out of the way as if we were Moses. No one should be in the emergency room with a child who does not open their eyes. It seems that everyone is looking at me, feeling sorry for me.

We share a cordoned off section with another patient, a former Latina. His face is filled with deep grooves of age or disease, creating a sad map of canyons on him. Every time she moans, a man I suppose to be her son leans over and whispers in Spanish. They are joined by another man who seems deaf. I see them sign together by their bed. I have to charge my phone and the socket is next to the room. I approach, keeping my eyes down and I don't ask permission, although I could do it in Spanish or in sign language. Maybe I just don't want to acknowledge anyone else's pain because it will amplify mine.

I text Chris and tell him Owen is in the hospital. I shouldn't be texting like this, but I don't know what else to do. I ask him if there is a history of seizures in his family. Medical people come in, take x-rays, scanners, vital signs. His main job seems to be avoiding my questions. Finally they come back and say they found an arachnoid cyst in their brain. I don't think I can bear it. Much later, another doctor will clarify that it is a type of benign cyst, that if you take an x-ray of 10 random people walking down the street, five of them could have one. I think they should have led with that.

"When will you wake up?" I ask. They tell me they don't know and explain that very often after seizures people sleep for hours and because they have been given large doses of Dilantin, an incredibly strong sedative and anticonvulsant drug, they are likely to sleep even more.

Chris returns text messages.

Not that I know. Everything is alright?

Are you ok to talk I wasn't sure if you wanted me to call.

I'll be on a plane in a minute if you need me.

At some point I call and try to explain what is happening, but I don't remember our conversation. Later I learned that shortly thereafter Chris called his good friend Sally in Texas, sobbing and left a hysterical message, mostly unintelligible, about "necessary prayers in New York right away." The image of him incoherent on the phone contracts my heart in an unexpected way. We're still navigating the dimensions of our new type of family, and sometimes it's hard to connect across the country in different time zones, but in that call, love vibrates unmistakably.

Sounding machines

I stand next to Owen's hospital bed. I take her hand and whisper in her ear.

"Owen, I love you, you are so strong, so strong. Hold on, baby, everything will be fine. You are such a brave and wonderful child." Aren't there studies that comatose people can listen to people talking to them? It should also work in cases like this. I tell him over and over again how brave he is, about all the firefighters who were there to help him, about the ambulance and the fire truck. And when my voice breaks, falling into tears, I walk away.

My sister comes first, fresh from her hospital job, asking smart questions. His safety and ability reassure me. He seems to know exactly what to ask the doctors, how to talk to the nurses. I sway against his small body.

"What if I lost it? What if I wait too long? My baby, my baby." This has become my litany.

Mitch and the kids at a Father's Day lunch (Photo courtesy of Heather Osterman-Davis)

When I think Mitch is close enough, I call him again. He answers on the first ring. I ask him if he is ready to listen to more information and when he says yes, I tell him where we are so he can be redirected. When he gets to the hospital, he can't find a place to park and he almost leaves the car in the middle of 2nd Avenue with the keys on, imagining that someone may move or steal it. But eventually he finds an open meter and he finds us and we're holding each other and I'm not hitting, hyperventilating, trying to tell him everything.

I can't see how his face takes Owen, his nose and lips sealed with a plastic oxygen mask, flabby body, tubes that travel from his chubby little arm to an IV, and machines everywhere, beeping and monitoring.

Mitch runs back and forth between Owen, me, and the doctors like a frantic moth, drawn to one light source, then another, desperately trying to find one that can help him orient himself around him.

My father and stepmother come later. When my stepmother hugs me, I collapse against her, wondering how logistics has placed her here in a hospital comforting me again while my own mother cares for my other son.

The receiving side of motherhood.

Eight months earlier, my daughter Nora was born after a fiercely rapid delivery that ended in a three-hour caesarean section that saved her life and possibly mine. I narrowly avoided a hysterectomy, but I was awake and walking the next day, determined to keep moving because the doctors told me it would help me heal. I walked down the hall with the determination of a crippled elephant, but was not healed. Instead, I developed deep vein thrombosis, a pulmonary embolism, and finally a headache that convinced me that I was going to die. The doctors consulted and decided that if the headache did not go away in the morning, they would examine my brain for additional clots. They ordered me to rest and take Nora to the nursery. We had decided it was better not to have Owen visit me at the hospital because it seemed cruel to drag him just to take him away, but it suddenly felt like a drastic mistake. He couldn't bear the thought that his last memory of me would be running out the door, leaving him with cold tortellini and a new babysitter. I called my mother to comfort me, my words fighting through the drumming in my skull.

"I need to say goodbye," I wailed on the phone. "I have to see it,quot;.

Mi madre trató de calmarme, diciéndome que estaría bien, que vería a Owen, que llevaría a Nora a casa, pero que sus palabras no coincidían con el clamor dentro de mi cabeza. Colgué el teléfono, sintiéndome vacío.

Mi padre y mi madrastra se presentaron en el hospital media hora después del edicto de "no visitantes,quot; y se apresuraron a entrar por unos minutos. Se sentaron junto a mi cama mientras lloraba. Mi madrastra me preguntó si me gustaba que me frotaran el cabello y cuando asentí, ella comenzó a acariciarlo. Era extrañamente íntimo. Ella había estado en mi vida durante 24 años, pero no éramos físicos de esa manera. Cerré los ojos y me hundí en el lado receptor de la maternidad, deseando que durara para siempre. Y aquí estamos nuevamente ocho meses después, una vez más tengo miedo de que la muerte me separe de un niño, pero esta vez estaría cerca para sentirlo.

Aquí estamos

Trasladan a Owen a la unidad de cuidados intensivos pediátricos. Somos los únicos ocupantes, y su habitación brillantemente iluminada contrasta con las oscuras que nos rodean, lo que hace que parezca que estamos en un plató de cine. Tienen una lista de otras pruebas que deben realizar, comenzando con una punción lumbar. Los miro mientras comienzan a empujar la aguja hacia su columna vertebral, incapaz de mirar hacia otro lado mientras él comienza a gritar y gemir, girando su cuerpo a pesar del hecho de que está inconsciente y lleno de sedantes. Lo sedan aún más y lo intentan de nuevo. No me dejarán abrazarlo, y sin una tarea no puedo quedarme y mirar, así que salgo de la habitación para retorcerme en el pasillo.

Ni siquiera sé que se ha deslizado en la noche. Mi padre sale a comprar comida y regresa con suficiente para 10 personas, pero se siente demasiado arduo para comer.

El hospital me preparó un extractor de leche eléctrico y me siento en la habitación vacía de al lado, sin molestarme en encender las luces. La bomba es de plástico verde oscuro y parece que salió de A Clockwork Orange. Me conecto y lo enciendo. Suena como si me estuviera hablando. "Shirk, shirk, whirrr. Aquí estamos, aquí estamos,quot;.

Cuando termino de bombear regreso a la habitación de Owen. Un técnico lo está preparando para un EEG. Ella coloca docenas de electrodos sobre su cuero cabelludo en un patrón tortuosamente lento: masilla, electrodo, cinta, masilla, electrodo, cinta hasta que su cabello desaparezca bajo un mar de alambres. Luego, ella enrolla un rollo entero de gasa blanca y gruesa alrededor de su cabeza haciéndole ver que está siendo preparado para la momificación. Una gran pantalla cuelga en la pared donde podría estar un televisor. Sus ondas cerebrales bailan sobre su superficie en vívidas líneas verdes. Explican que está monitoreando la actividad eléctrica y están buscando impulsos inusuales. El técnico nos da un diario y un botón rojo que se supone que debemos presionar cuando presenciamos un "evento,quot;, pero no estoy exactamente claro qué significa eso. Me pregunto por qué confían en nosotros con una parte aparentemente importante de su diagnóstico cuando ni siquiera puedo entender cómo meterme un bocadillo en la boca.

Lo que hace a un padre

Llamo a mi madre para verificar a Nora. She reports that she managed to get Nora to take a little milk from a cup and she is now asleep but she will likely need a good feed soon. Nora was supposedly hysterical when my mum got to Rose,amp;#39;s apartment but she calmed down the second she saw her at the door, as if she knew she was back with the people she belonged to. My mum will stay with Nora over the course of the next week as I wear a groove in the pavement between the hospital and our apartment.

The doctors and nurses assure me that Owen will not wake up until the morning at the earliest so I ready myself to go. I leave my pumped milk in a refrigerator at the hospital with Owen,amp;#39;s name written on it in big black letters, saying they can give it to him if they want. Is breast milk not supposed to cure everything?

It is hard to be the parent who leaves, though rationally I know my presence there does not make sense since Mitch is staying. He will in fact stay with Owen almost the entire time he is in the hospital, sleeping in awkward chairs, eating meal after meal of hospital food. Mitch will hold Owen as he tries to rip the IV from his arm, vomits continuously, tears the gauze off his head, throws himself against the metal crib, screaming, stumbling, learning how to walk again.

I wish I could have shown Mitch this moment four years ago, when he was sad about not being able to genetically father a child, worried that whoever did would somehow usurp his paternal role. "This is what makes a father, there will be no question you are the one. You will always be the one."

Heather,amp;#39;s family headed to a baseball game (Photo courtesy of Heather Osterman-Davis)

Food or wine

I walk across town from 2nd Avenue and 17th Street to my apartment in the West Village. It feels odd to be spit out into the cacophony of Friday night in the city after the hushed reverence of the intensive care unit. Everyone is out, drunk and happy. I walk fast, trying to shrug off the hospital, irrationally furious at the oblivious crowd blocking the sidewalk to line up outside a trendy pizza shop.

When I get home, my mum is waiting for me with food and wine. I take the wine.

Afterwards we head to bed. I pause outside Owen,amp;#39;s door but do not go in.

"I tried to clean it," she says. "I didn,amp;#39;t know where to put all the blankets but everything else is done."

I thank her. I do not know what I would have done if I needed to do it myself. We crawl into bed, warm in similarly coloured pajamas as if it was a slumber party. I am glad for her presence. She picks up a book and I pick up my phone, going back to the comfort of my online mum,amp;#39;s group. I yearn to escape into sleep but it does not come.

"What if he does not come back to me?" I ask without looking up from my phone.

"He will," she says though I do not know if she means it or knows it is what I need to hear.

"I can,amp;#39;t close my eyes without seeing him, like it,amp;#39;s tattooed on the inside of my eyelids."

"You,amp;#39;re a mum, that,amp;#39;s just how it is. It might fade, but you,amp;#39;ll remember every injury long after he,amp;#39;s forgotten them."

"You remember mine?"

"Every one."

Moments later Nora wakes up. Thankful for the distraction, I bring her into bed, curling her warm, hungry body into my armpit and nurse her back to sleep.

At 5am, Mitch texts me.

Owen woke up talking. Questioning the nurses about all the machines. Very groggy but here. He is back, if not out of the woods yet.

It is 2am in San Francisco but I text Chris anyway, repeating the news. He texts back.

He,amp;#39;s an awesome trouper and is going to beat this. Sending our guy (and you and Mitch) lots of love and strong healing vibes.

An extra-large chocolate cake

Owen will stay in the hospital for a week; will cry and rage uncontrollably for weeks, will be prescribed anti- seizure medication he might have to take for years. We get out of the hospital the night before his third birthday. Mitch takes him to buy a cake and gives in to his desire for an extra-large chocolate one. The woman behind him in line rolls her eyes as if in disbelief he is giving in so easily and he fights back the urge to say, "I would buy him the whole damn case if he wanted it."

Mitch will sleep on the floor next to Owen,amp;#39;s bed for two months and I will try to learn how to open a door to his room without holding my breath. Chris will lament how far California is from New York and we will make plans for a shared holiday, saying we all really need to spend time together, thankful it will be on a beach and not around a hospital bed, or somewhere far worse.

Once when we were talking about the possibility of creating Owen, Chris said, "My take is you can never have too many people to love you. This child will have a lot of love, no matter what."

This is the truth. I cannot remember if I envisioned having a particular type of family when I was young, but if I did, I am pretty sure this was not it. While nothing has come to me in the form that I expected, that is part of its beauty.