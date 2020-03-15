What is behind Saudi Arabia's oil price war with Russia? The | Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war with Russia at a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak that is decimating supply chains, causing panic buying and landing flights.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have been working together to shore up oil prices for the past three years, but the two had a dispute over Riyadh's insistence on agreeing to cut oil supplies by 1.5 million barrels per day.

The reason was simple. China, the largest importer of oil, was returning to tankers when the coronavirus outbreak forced the economy to stop.

Oil prices had their biggest one-day collapse since the 1991 Gulf War and there is more pain to come when Saudi Arabia and Russia flood the market with more oil. Goldman Sachs predicts that oil prices could reach $ 20 a barrel.

Both nations should be able to endure a protracted economic war, as Saudi Arabia has foreign reserves of $ 490 billion and Russia has reserves of $ 440 billion.

Foreign exchange reserves are important: without them, an economy can stand still without being able to pay its imports and debts. This is where the situation becomes more complicated.

Saudi Arabia may need to borrow money to fill the gap between what it spends and the income it receives. You need oil prices of around $ 82 a barrel to balance your budget.

And Russia, according to the International Monetary Fund, needs oil at $ 42 a barrel.

But for economies that abandon oil dependency, it means they have less money to spend in those areas.

What is at the heart of the consequences? Russia's anger over sanctions targeting its oil giant, Rosneft Trading. Washington imposed sanctions last month for its continued support in the sale of Venezuela's oil.

Moscow hoped Riyadh would be on its side to inflict economic pain on US shale producers. USA, which, according to Moscow, have received a free trip as a result of OPEC + production cuts.

"They cannot keep up this fight for very long," NaEem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, tells Al Jazeera about the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

He adds: "Why? Because it is killing the economies of both countries."

Shale production has brought the United States to first place as the world's largest oil producer. Moscow hopes it may lead to the collapse of some of those businesses, if oil prices stay below $ 40 a barrel.

Source: Al Jazeera