Watch the cute dance video of Jessica Alba and Mini-Me Daughter Haven

More than 16 years after the launch of Honey, Jessica AlbaShe still has those dance skills, and so does her daughter.

The 38-year-old actress and co-founder of the Honest Company posted a TikTok video of her and the 8-year-old on her Instagram page on Saturday. Haven Warrenshe and her husband Cash Warrenmiddle son, showing his movements to Trey Traylor and brother Armon WarrenVine 2014 cover of finals Mac MillerThe 2011 song "Knock Knock,quot;.

"Right here doing @tiktok while I was staying inside. Havie was creative director in this case," wrote Alba.

In February, the actress had posted a TikTok video of her and her daughter dancing. Zay-Toven"$$ MG,quot;, which remix Beethoven"Für Elise,quot;.

Like hundreds of millions of people, Alba and her loved ones are likely to isolate themselves at home in an attempt to minimize the risk of contracting the new coronavirus.