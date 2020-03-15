Watch how Mariah Carey and her twins cutely demonstrate how to wash their hands

%MINIFYHTML3e926a7c24cd7ac0a55b6bb19244070f11% %MINIFYHTML3e926a7c24cd7ac0a55b6bb19244070f12%

Mariah Carey She asked her eight-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, to help her take over TikTok with her latest clip on the site.

The singer turned to the video-sharing platform to share the post of the trio washing their hands, following the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, to the tune of her 1995 hit "Fantasy".

In the clip, the 49-year-old singer demonstrated how long he should wash his hands in the midst of a health scare, while Mariah and the twins sing. O.D.B.The verse from the hit remix of the tune.

"Are you ready? We have 20 seconds!" She says to the twins before they join her singing the verse.

She added in the caption: "Exercise this for 20 seconds of Ol & # 39; Dirty B ** tard! Wash your hands!

Comes after disco queen Gloria Gaynor He urged fans to sing the chorus of his monstrous hit "I Will Survive," while washing their hands, to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The 70-year-old launched the #IWillSurvive challenge on Wednesday, March 11, posting a video of herself washing her hands while singing the hit 1978 album and writing: "It only takes 20 seconds to survive."