Waka Flocka Flame's wife beats him for teasing the men who act feminine for the Flip the Switch challenge

Expressing his disgust at the viral challenge, the rapper writes on his Instagram account: "Where's the man's real challenge? It's like being a female wave, please stay [WOKE]."

Many people have joined the Flip the Switch challenge, but Waka Flocka's Flame It is not one of them. In fact, the rapper hates the viral challenge he needs to express his feelings on social media so much.

Taking to his Instagram account over the weekend, Waka posted a photo of a quote that said, "This switch change makes me really realize it." Then she continued in the caption: "I will never act or dress like a woman."

Wake went on to say, "This challenge of flipping the switch makes me realize it a lot. Not for promo. Not for comedy and damn sure not for a challenge. ** Where's a man's real challenge? It's like being a female wave. please stay [awakened]. "

His post soon attracted the attention of many people who hit him. "I don't understand why he's so angry. Stay awake? Because of an Internet challenge? Boy Bye," said one. "Fragile masculinity and self-identity will rob you of all humor," wrote another.

"How about they call colorism, anti-blackness and misogyny instead? But NO, they prefer to use their platform to be homophobic, typical," said another. "Does that make you less of a man when your baby wants to paint daddy's nails or have a tea party? What's the difference?" someone else seemed incredulous.

Even his wife Tammy RiveraI couldn't help but hit him for his comment. "WAKA nobody cares that people enjoy their things …" he said. However, Waka has yet to respond.

In the challenge, two people are standing in a mirror near a light switch as Duck"Nonstop" is playing in the background. When Drake hits "I just hit the switch," the person recording on his phone turns off the lights. The lights come back on with the song. However, people have changed clothes and positions.