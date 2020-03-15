Waka Flocka criticizes the viral "Flip The Switch Challenge,quot;

Waka Flocka stirred the pot today when he openly criticized the new viral challenge "Flip the Switch,quot;.

If you don't have a TikTok or just came out of a social media cleanup and you have no idea what we're talking about, the challenge is for at least two people to switch places to Drake's song "Nonstop,quot;, intentionally in the part where it says , "I just turned on the switch."

Most of the time, the challenge features a male and female change of place when the light turns on and off and that seems to be what Waka Flocka had trouble with.

Waka's post said, "This defies change and makes me realize it a lot," along with the following caption: "I will never act or dress like a woman: not for promotion. Not for comedy and damn, not for a fucking challenge. Where's the man's real challenge? … it's like being a feminine wave … please stay awake. "

Waka's post was greeted with mixed reaction. While some agreed with him, others felt he was exaggerating in the face of a challenge that people have fun with.

On a more serious note, others accused Waka of displaying toxic masculinity and hurling anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, which is not the first time that he has been accused of expressing anti-queer feelings.

In 2015, Waka Flocka got into a bit of a controversy after some remarks she made about the transgender community while at The Breakfast Club.

Do you know what the world is today? Women are afraid of being a wife. Young men are afraid of being men. Not well. They are not marketing that. They no longer market young families, husbands and wives. They are marketing young, transgender girls … as if they are marketing the evil man, he is evil. "

He also made some comments about Caitlyn Jenner's transition which received a lot of reaction.

Tammy Rivera, Waka's wife, had to tell her husband about him today and it seems that several people echoed her feelings:

Roommates, what do you think about what Waka Flocka said? Let us know.