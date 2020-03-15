Virgil van Dijk fears Liverpool fans won't see the Premier League title because of the coronavirus | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa920eff49ef4784df1013e499528887711% %MINIFYHTMLa920eff49ef4784df1013e499528887712%





Virgil van Dijk hopes fans can see Liverpool win the Premier League

Virgil van Dijk says it would be "gutted,quot; if the coronavirus outbreak prevents Liverpool fans from watching the team win the league title for the first time in 30 years.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 4 with Liverpool having 25 clear points at the top of the table.

Despite the uncertainty of how, or if, the season will be completed, Van Dijk has vowed to bring the title to Liverpool fans.

He told the Dutch newspapers: "If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren't there, they would gut me for them."

"Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, it will be a huge blow: nobody wants to play without the fans."

"Until a decision is made on how we move from here, then we just have to deal with it. But when it happens, we're still taking the title to our fans, definitely."

The sport is expected to be subject to further restrictions next week, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a blanket ban on major public gatherings.

There is a Premier League meeting on Thursday to discuss plans on how to end the season. They will look forward to more information after Tuesday, when UEFA holds four conference calls to decide the future of European football this season, including Euro 2020.