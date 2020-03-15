Vin Diesel confirms that he will make his debut as a musician with his first album

%MINIFYHTMLd7421d0cfde60374f4364fac8700d8c411% %MINIFYHTMLd7421d0cfde60374f4364fac8700d8c412%

WENN / Avalon

Passing through & # 39; The Late Late Show with James Corden & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Fast and Furious & # 39; He scoffs that his next album has been approved by his three children who have been listening to the songs as they are made.

Up News Info – Action Man Vin Diesel He intends to conquer the charts by releasing his first album.

"Fast and furious"Star has previously shown off his musical skills as a performer at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards, while also treating fans with a remix of Selena Gomezcollaboration of Kygo, "It's not me".

%MINIFYHTMLd7421d0cfde60374f4364fac8700d8c413% %MINIFYHTMLd7421d0cfde60374f4364fac8700d8c414%

Now 52-year-old Diesel reveals he has been quietly working on his parallel career to make the charts with a debut album.

%MINIFYHTMLd7421d0cfde60374f4364fac8700d8c415% %MINIFYHTMLd7421d0cfde60374f4364fac8700d8c416%

Confirm that the project is in development during an appearance in "The Late Late Show with James Corden"said the actor," I have to be honest with you … my children love it when I sing and they love it so much, it's something like J.R.R. Tolkien started telling his children stories about Hobbits and the next thing you know he went to The Lord of the Rings. I have a little of that in me! "

Diesel did not share any details about the album's release, but has already received the seal of approval from his three young sons, who have been listening to the tunes as they are made.

"I wish I could play all the music for you," he told the presenter. James Corden. "I am very lucky to have great original music."

"Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter walking around the house singing these songs that she now hears me play. She is the most beautiful thing in the world. In order to share that, there is nothing more beautiful than that."