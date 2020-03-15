Video: Alia Bhatt turns 27 with friends and her sister Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt turns 27 with close friends and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. However, Ranbir Kapoor's absence was noted by netizens. Alia Bhatt brought her birthday by cutting not one but two cakes. The photos and videos of which they went viral online tell us it was a fairly calm and simple matter for Alia, who brought her special day with her girl gang that included her sister Shaheen and Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan. .

Meghna Goyal, a close friend of Alia's, also shared another video in which she can be seen blowing out the candles on her birthday cakes and then picking up two knives and skillfully cutting the two cakes with them. Yet another image shows Alia, Shaheen and Akansha sitting and waiting for the clock to strike 12 to cut the cake.

However, in the midst of all this, the big question is, where was Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor? His absence from the celebration was noted by all Internet users. We are sure, the man has a great birthday surprise waiting for his beloved, Alia Bhatt.