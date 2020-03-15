Veronicas practice social distancing by planting their own vegetables

%MINIFYHTML17bd39991c238857cbe63008d1a0a19c11% %MINIFYHTML17bd39991c238857cbe63008d1a0a19c12%

Although they isolate themselves at a four-bedroom Down Under property amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lisa and Jess Origliasso say they continue to see and care for their mother every day.

Veronica They are "practicing social distancing" in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, and they are taking the opportunity to grow their own food.

Creators of "untouched" hits reveal in a statement to the Daily Mail Australia that they are isolating themselves at their four-bedroom Down Under property amid the global health crisis and said they made the decision to "protect the most vulnerable people from our family and communities. "

The sisters, Lisa Origliasso Y Jessica OrigliassoThey share that they continue to see their mother Colleen, 72, who is struggling with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare degenerative brain disorder, but they insist that they keep her out of harm's way.

"In particular for the safety and health of our mummy, whom we continue to see and care for on a daily basis," they add.

During the quarantine, the stars of "4ever" are taking the opportunity to do a little gardening, sharing clips that show Lisa's husband. Logan Huffman plant seedlings on your farm.

"Second day of self-quarantine. Put in a makeshift vegetable garden," captioned a post, as the 30-year-old actor explains his advice on planting tomatoes to fans.

It also reveals that they are planting 50 potato plants and expect high yield, perhaps to prepare for a longer quarantine period.