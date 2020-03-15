Usyk vs. Chisora: The twist of fate means heavyweight rivals find themselves on the scene of their greatest triumph and failure | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLf801807b5da7b60c4b0ee56e2cf4024111% %MINIFYHTMLf801807b5da7b60c4b0ee56e2cf4024112%





Has Usyk bitten off more than he can chew?

In 2012, when Oleksandr Usyk mingled with synchronized gymnasts, kayakers, and swimmers at the Olympic Village in East London, preparing to eventually take a gold medal to Ukraine, he might have heard the commotion of another boxing match along the way.

Just three miles away in Upton Park, Derek Chisora ​​traded dirty words and then punches with none other than David Haye. Chisora's biggest humiliation came with Usyk sitting anonymously on the road, probably watching on television with a Jamaican sprinter or an Ethiopian marathon runner.

It is a testament to Chisora's revival that, eight years after crashing to the ground at Haye's feet, his then conqueror leads him to the best victory of his career against the young Ukrainian prodigy who has since become a phenomenon.

Usyk won gold in London

Haye is now Chisora's manager eight years after his grudge match

At the beginning of her odyssey with other gold medalists Anthony Joshua, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Katie Taylor, Usyk, then 25, knew Chisora. Chisora, months earlier, had tried and failed to beat Usyk's compatriot Vitali Klitschko, and had spit water in the face of younger brother Wladimir in the process.

Usyk and Chisora ​​will now return to the East London pocket, to The O2, where they experienced an impressive and brutal crash, respectively, in 2012. They will play a high-risk fight on May 23, live at the Sky box office. Sports, that has important ramifications for both men.

For Chisora, who is enjoying an Indian summer in a long career that includes nine losses, she has another chance to get the best victory of her career. The Londoner formerly known as Del Boy will be negotiating to become an unlikely world title challenger if he can overcome the new threat from the heavyweight division.

For Usyk, this is just his second heavyweight fight, and beating a respected veteran name would solidify his current position as the next in line to challenge Anthony Joshua. Furthermore, it would send chills through the division because of what else it might be able to do.

What makes this fight intriguing is where they are.

At first glance, Usyk is much more talented and has already accomplished much, much more than Chisora ​​could have dreamed of. He is an Olympic gold medalist, the inaugural winner of the World Boxing Super Series, the undisputed cruiserweight champion, undefeated at 17, juggles, dances, God knows what else he excels at because he is that kind of man.

But there is legitimate astonishment if he has bitten off more than he can chew by jumping into the heavyweight division, where his physical size doesn't match the big boys.

For example, Usyk weighs 15-16, similar to Deontay Wilder. Chisora ​​is 18th more, similar to Tyson Fury.

Promoter Eddie Hearn asked, "Do Usyk's footwork and ability strike Chisora's heart, willpower, strength, and power?"

If the answer is no, Usyk's ambitious plan to dethrone Joshua will finally be in tatters and he will have been beaten like never before.

It's worth noting that Usyk's heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon (an opponent on short notice) last year was very hittable and not very powerful. It was not the explosion on the scene that he would have expected, and he has since been injured.

Usyk won his heavyweight debut last year

Usyk's ominous confidence is well placed: he's never happier than away from home, hitting rivals in his backyards.

He won his first world title against Krzysztof Glowacki in Poland, defeated Michael Hunter in the USA. In the USA, he knocked out Marco Huck in Germany, entered the Latvian lion's den to overthrow Mairis Briedis, completely overpowered Murat Gassiev in Russia, and then ended Tony Bellew's career in the UK.

He will have no interest or respect for the song of & # 39; Derek Chisora ​​& # 39; which is synonymous with The O2 in London.

The key to the outcome of this fight will be Usyk's chin. For the first time, it will be truly tested by a suitable heavyweight. You will have torrid moments when Chisora ​​strikes forward throwing her fists recklessly and must survive that. It will tell us what else to expect from Usyk on his heavyweight adventure.