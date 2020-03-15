Universal Orlando to be temporarily closed as a precaution for a coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML6ff078956a7e73a0d63f2f4aa065bed411% %MINIFYHTML6ff078956a7e73a0d63f2f4aa065bed412%

Though their theme parks and Blue Man Group shows are closing, Universal bosses make the decision to keep their hotels and CityWalk in Los Angeles open for now.

Universal Orlando is closing its doors amid the current coronavirus pandemic, the day after its California counterpart announced a similar move.

Following the closure of Disney amusement parks around the world, the bosses of Universal have also chosen to close their resorts as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide increases.

"As a precaution and to assist with our nation's preventive efforts, Universal Orlando Resort will temporarily close its Blue Man Group theme parks and shows beginning Monday, March 16," the company chiefs shared in a statement. "We anticipate remaining closed until the end of March, but we will continue to assess the situation."

They added that Universal hotels, and CityWalk, a pedestrian shopping and restaurant area in Los Angeles, will remain open for the time being and that guests who have booked travel packages or tickets may request updates.

"Thank you in advance for your patience as we are experiencing high call volumes right now," they added. "We are working hard to provide a higher level of service and update our website to help serve all of our guests."

The COVID-19 outbreak has recorded more than 162,000 cases of the disease, which has resulted in more than 6,000 deaths since it began in December (19).