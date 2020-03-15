Universal Music CEO reportedly tested positive for coronavirus

WENN / FayesVision

Lucian Grainge is reported to be currently a patient at the University of California Medical Center, Los Angeles, where he is receiving treatment for the new coronavirus.

Up News Info –

Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19.

The music mogul is currently a patient at the University of California Medical Center, Los Angeles, where he is receiving treatment for the new coronavirus, according to Variety.

%MINIFYHTMLe1757a4b55419ad106d7cef6b180aea811% %MINIFYHTMLe1757a4b55419ad106d7cef6b180aea812%

Universal officials have yet to comment on the claims, but the news of his diagnosis comes just two weeks after Grainge celebrated his 60th birthday with a lavish Madison Club party in Palm Springs, California, where guests included the head of Apple, Tim Cook, and famous music manager Irving. Azoff



Sources reveal that all communal facilities at the site have been closed in light of Grainge's disease, which apparently also led to the closure of UMG's Santa Monica headquarters on Friday (March 13, 20).

Grainge is the latest high-profile celebrity to become a victim of COVID-19: Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson are currently isolated in Australia after contracting the disease, while Heidi klum and her rocker husband, Tom KaulitzThey are both in quarantine as they await test results after recently experiencing flu-like symptoms.