UC Irvine cancels graduation due to coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– For seniors at the University of California, Irvine, last week marked an unexpected goodbye from campus.

The school switched to online instruction and has since canceled graduation celebrations.

"We are saddened to share that the UCI Graduation Ceremonies will not be conducted in the same manner as in previous years," said UCI Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Willie Banks Jr. Graduation Celebrations.

The ceremonies were scheduled for June 12-15, but will be performed differently due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Banks said the university is looking for other ways to celebrate graduates and that there will be more communication in the coming weeks.

