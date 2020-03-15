Tyson Fury doping allegations: Frank Warren denies new claims | Boxing news

Warren: "Tyson has never met this man in his life. What rubbish. We'll leave this with UKAD for investigation and don't expect him to go any further."





Tyson Fury received an outdated two-year ban as a result of failing a drug test in 2015

%MINIFYHTML55ab212e482f9580e44caf09a603a21611% %MINIFYHTML55ab212e482f9580e44caf09a603a21612%

Frank Warren has flatly denied allegations that Tyson Fury's team bribed a farmer to lie about his failed drug test in 2015.

the Mail on Sunday An alleged Fury team member agreed to pay the farmer, Martin Carefoot, £ 25,000 in exchange for signed testimony that Fury failed his 2015 drug test for eating wild boar.

Fury's promoter Warren called the allegations "outrageous,quot; and said in a statement: "The farmer who made these outrageous allegations sent me a letter last October, full of errors and basically telling me that he had committed perjury by signing statements under oath and lie.

"When I called him, he asked for money. I told him to clear up and contact UKAD. He decided not to speak to UKAD but to speak to a newspaper."

"How anyone can take this man seriously is beyond belief. Tyson has never met this man in his life. What a load of rubbish. We will leave this with UKAD for investigation and don't expect him to go any further."

Fury received a two-year ban on failure and returned to the ring in December 2017; In February of this year, he defeated Deontay Wilder to win the WBC heavyweight world title and cement his position as one of the best in his sport.

Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in February

the Mail The report alleges that Fury's team offered to pay Carefoot £ 25,000 for lying about supplying Fury and his cousin Hughie with a boar and signing two witness statements confirming it.

the Mail The report says: "The second included a line that read: & # 39; I supplied a variety of meat and animal offal to Team Fury, including wild boars and pigs. & # 39;. Carefoot now claims those statements, which are in the possession of The Mail on Sunday, they were lies. "

These statements, the Mail The claims were forwarded to UK anti-doping investigators through their legal team. It is also alleged that Carefoot has not received the promised payment.

Tyson and Hughie Fury tested positive for nandrolone after their fights against Christian Hammer and Andriy Rudenko, respectively, in April 2015, although they were not charged until June 2016.

Tyson Fury's management company MTK Global told Sky Sports that they are not commenting at this time.

UKAD and Mr. Carefoot have been contacted for comment.