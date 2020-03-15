Tyronesha's laws are reportedly seeking damages of $ 30,000 in damages after DaBaby allegedly slapped them

Roommates, things continue to get worse for DaBaby after allegedly slapping Tyronesha Laws earlier this month. You may recall that he was seen in a widely circulated clip slapping a woman who he said put the phone in his face to take a picture. He later apologized for the incident, but that may not be enough, as he is now suing him by the thousands.

@Pitchfork reports, Tyronesha Laws is now suing DaBaby for assault, negligence and intentional imposition of emotional distress, according to recently filed court documents. As previously reported, Laws and his newly acquired attorney are seeking an official jury trial for the alleged incident, but apparently that is not enough.

The lawsuit in the Laws lawsuit cites "head and face injuries,quot; as well as "extreme mental and emotional distress,quot; caused by the incident and the subsequent "social media threats,quot; he received from others after the incident. She is seeking $ 30,000 in damages.

Laws attorneys Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer released the following statement about their intentions for the case:

Morgan & Morgan has filed a formal lawsuit against DaBaby regarding the incident in Tampa. The incident was outrageous and shocking. We have requested a jury trial and hope to present all the circumstances surrounding it to a jury of colleagues from our clients. Our goal is to discourage similar behavior in the future and send the message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in the United States. "

Meanwhile, DaBaby and his camp continue to defend their claims that Tyronesha Laws was not the woman who was beaten, but instead claimed she was another fan of the audience.

