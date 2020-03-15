Two UC San Francisco medical health workers test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Two health workers at the University of California-San Francisco tested positive for the new coronavirus disease, hospital officials announced Saturday night.

Authorities said the workers were in quarantine. The hospital was identifying and notifying anyone who may have been in contact with them, including patients, staff and healthcare providers.

"We are taking every precaution to minimize the risk to other healthcare workers and patients, and we continue to rely on the safety precautions that our healthcare providers are taking," the hospital said in a statement.

Officials also announced, following the latest directive from the San Francisco Department of Public Health, that they restricted visitors to our care facilities and required health screenings for all employees.

It was not immediately known if the two employees were among the five new confirmed cases reported by San Francisco health officials on Saturday. The new cases bring the number of new coronavirus cases to 28 within the city.

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the city banned public and private gatherings of more than 100 people on Friday until April 30.

In addition, the city has restricted visits and nonessential staff at Laguna Honda Hospital and the Skilled Nursing Facility Unit at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital until April 21.

There was also a ban on visitors to skilled nursing facilities throughout the city.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.