TSRWhatIfz: Lay could have some successes with these culture-inspired chip flavors

TSR Foodies: Over the past few years, Lay's potato chips have given the public a chance to suggest some flavors, and, well, you all really faded away.

People took the opportunity to nominate some interesting flavors, such as "southern biscuits and gravy," "chicken and waffles," and "bacon, macaroni and cheese." However, there were also many other flavors that were not as successful, such as "wasabi ginger,quot; and "cappuccino,quot;.

We're just going to save Lay at some point and give them some FLAVORS that we think they need to go ahead and try (and don't skimp on the condiment).

Take a look at some of these flavors we think Lay should make them culture-inspired and let us know which ones you'd like to try below! And, as usual, if Lay ends up making any of these flavors, we will kindly take our cut.

