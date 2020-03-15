Trump's test ad on Google mixed several real projects

On Saturday night, Google laid out everything it is doing in response to the coronavirus outbreak in its own words, after days of confusion over how the search giant is collaborating with the White House in the face of a mounting public health crisis.

As described by the official Google RP in a chain of tweets, there are at least three different projects at work. First, Alphabet's medical affiliate Verily is building a system to screen people for testing, as reported on Friday. But the project is in the early stages of development, and current plans are limited to one pilot in the Bay Area, far from the national test system described by Trump.

At the same time, Google now says it is partnering with the government to build "a nationwide website that includes information on the symptoms of COVID-19, information on risks and tests," something increasingly closer to what Trump Described at the press conference, but is not yet a website that facilitates testing and provides results. Along with those two projects, Google is also driving verified information (usually from the CDC or WHO) through Search, YouTube, and its other web outlets.

As Google framed it, those projects were all that President Trump was talking about in his confusing announcement on Friday. "We are fully aligned and continue to work with the United States Government to contain the spread of COVID-19, inform citizens, and protect the health of our communities," the company said.

But while Google's efforts are ambitious, they are still a long way from the comprehensive test system described by President Trump on Friday, let alone the 1,700 Google engineers who were allegedly working on that system. And it is still far from clear what the president was referring to when he described a website created by Google that "would determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate the test at a convenient location nearby."

New reports suggest that the idea for such a site was part of a confusing line of communication between White House adviser Jared Kushner and his various contacts in the tech world. The New York Times He reported that Kushner was in close contact with Verily CEO Andy Conrad, who described the qualifying project to Kushner prior to the meeting. The idea of ​​the number of 1,700 Google engineers seems to come from a sheet of volunteers that circulated in a meeting of all the hands of Google. But while those 1,700 Googlers volunteered to help, that job would have been in addition to their daily tasks. It is unclear if any volunteers really contributed to the project.

The resulting announcement caught the company completely off guard. A senior White House official said The Washington Post Much of the confusion was the result of plans being rushed too soon, as the administration was quick to present news that would calm financial markets.

"None of the announcements were ready for prime time," the official told the Send. "People wanted news to announce."

The diagram presented at Friday's press conference, which promised a website that could examine patients, recommend clinics, coordinate with labs, and show test results, also appears to have been Kushner's work. It does not reflect Verily's project, but it raised expectations about the broad role that Google could play in testing potentially infected patients.

But the process is eerily similar to a website hosted by another company linked to Kushner earlier that day. Earlier on Friday, Oscar Health announced a new test center location feature, which would link to the platform's telemedicine services. The steps outlined in the press release bear marked similarity to the flowchart, both referring to test subjects as "consumers,quot; rather than "patients,quot;.

Joshua Kushner (Jared's brother) is a major investor in Oscar Health, and the Times He reported that Jared was in close communication with Joshua's father-in-law the day before the announcement.

Still, Oscar Health denied any involvement in the ad, or any connection between his new location service and the White House's broader effort. "We did not connect with the White House to provide information on their flowchart or tool idea before Friday's press conference," said a representative. The edge. "We take the pandemic seriously and want to do everything we can to ensure that our members and Americans, overall, are safe and healthy."

US tests for coronavirus continue to lag significantly behind other countries, posing a significant challenge to any attempt to contain the virus. According to CDC data, the agency has processed fewer than 20,000 samples since the outbreak began. South Korea, a much smaller country, has tested more than 248,000 people.