Trump says Google will quickly launch the national Coronavirus website; Silicon Valley giant says it's not that fast – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Hours after President Donald Trump announced that Google would "very quickly,quot; launch a national website to distribute the latest information on coronavirus testing, the Silicon Valley giant thanked him for his support but clarified that deployment would be slower than promised and focused first on the Bay Area

In a speech delivered on Friday to the nation, Trump said: "Google is going to develop a website, it will be done very quickly, unlike past websites, to determine if a test is warranted and to facilitate testing in one location. convenient nearby. "

%MINIFYHTMLe337441e06ecbf7051cd7e935b6b7dbf11% %MINIFYHTMLe337441e06ecbf7051cd7e935b6b7dbf12%

Officials from Verily, the Google / Alphabet division in charge of building the website, turned to social media on Friday night posting on Twitter that the tool will focus first on the growing coronavirus outbreak in the area of San Francisco Bay.

"We are developing a tool to help classify people for Covid-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development and plans to implement tests in the Bay Area, hoping to expand more widely over time. "

"We appreciate the support of government officials and industry partners and we thank the Google engineers who have volunteered to be part of this effort."

Google is based in the local epicenter of the outbreak. Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's director of public health, said in a news story Friday that the county has 79 confirmed cases, 37 people are hospitalized and 43 cases were contracted by community transmission, not travel. The county reported his second death on Friday.

"Based on these data and disease patterns that we see around the world, we know that the COVID-19 outbreak in our county will continue to accelerate and we anticipate many, many more cases in the coming days and weeks."

In response to a request for additional comment from online tech news publishing site Verge, Carolyn Wang, Verily's head of communications, told them that the screening website would initially only be available to healthcare workers in place of the general public.

The tool will now be open to the general public, Wang said, but from the beginning it will only be able to direct people to "pilot sites,quot; for testing in the Bay Area. Then a subsequent launch would expand it to California and then to the nation beyond.