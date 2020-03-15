Trump Negatives for Viruses as United States Expands Travel Ban to Europe | USA News

%MINIFYHTML6bf9a95e864103ed1cac5896592abe3e11% %MINIFYHTML6bf9a95e864103ed1cac5896592abe3e12%

United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, his doctor said, after concerns about his exposure to COVID-19.

Trump accepted the test after coming into contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation who visited his Florida resort and have since tested positive.

Plus:

Before his test on Friday, the Republican president said his personal doctor told him he had no symptoms and did not need to be tested. But the 73-year-old president decided to do it anyway after repeated questions from reporters about why he hesitated to undergo a screening test when he had been exposed to at least three people who tested positive.

"This afternoon I received confirmation that the test is negative," President Sean Conley's physician said in a memo Saturday.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has killed at least 51 people in the United States. USA And it has changed daily life across the country, with millions working from home and closed schools.

New York, the most populous city in the US In the US, she saw her first death from the coronavirus on Saturday, as store shelves were left bare after days of panic shopping.

Across the Hudson River in Teaneck, NJ, Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin called for a city-wide quarantine after 18 cases were confirmed in the township.

"What we are saying is that we are in ground zero," said Hameeduddin. "Wait or act as if you are going to infect someone or someone is going to infect you."

The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the United States. Worldwide, It has killed more than 5,800 people in at least 137 countries.

Ban extended to the UK and Ireland

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence announced new restrictions on travel to the US. The US, saying the ban imposed on European nations by the pandemic will extend to the UK and Ireland on Tuesday.

Restrictions littered airports across the country, and incoming travelers were forced to wait hours for medical exams before going through customs.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said his office was working with airlines to improve inspection times.

Trump advised against nonessential travel and said officials were also considering imposing national restrictions.

"If you don't have to travel, you wouldn't," Trump said at a White House press conference. "We want this to end."

In an official proclamation, he also named Sunday a national day of prayer "for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic."

Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, releasing some $ 50 billion in disaster relief funds.

The United States House of Representatives also passed a bill, drafted by Democrats in consultation with the Trump administration, to provide billions of dollars for free virus testing, paid emergency sick leave, and family leave.

The Republican-majority Senate is expected to pass.