Trump asks Americans to stop hoarding food and supplies – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Americans to stop stockpiling groceries and other supplies, while one of the nation's top public health officials called on the nation to act more urgently to safeguard their health as they go. that the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread throughout the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would like to see aggressive measures like a 14-day national shutdown.

Trump assured the Americans, after talking to top supermarket chain executives, that the supermarkets would remain open and that the supply chain would remain healthy. Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to buy only the groceries they need for next week.

"You don't have to buy that much," Trump said at a press conference. "Take it easy. Relax."

The president's comments after the government's top infectious disease expert said he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown that would require Americans to duck even further to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci said travel restrictions within the United States, such as to and from Washington state and California, will likely not be necessary anytime soon.

The push by one of the nation's top public health experts for Americans to act more urgently came as officials in Washington began preparing for what is expected to be a long-term effort to try to stop the virus. that has altered life around the world.

At the White House, Trump tuned in to an online evangelical church service on what he designated as a national day of prayer and held a conference call with supermarket and supply chain executives on how to keep food and other necessary supplies flowing to Americans.

New protocols were underway to protect the President and his staff. Starting Monday, those entering the White House complex will have their temperature taken, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the protocols not yet announced. This would expand on screenings that started on Saturday for those who are close to the President and Vice President.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said Congress had begun work on a new aid package after the House passed Saturday morning, which provided direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally due to the coronavirus pandemic. It included sick pay and other resources and was pending in the Senate.

"We have already begun work to develop a third emergency response package," Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues.

With the US Capitol. USA Among the many iconic places closed to touring, Pelosi also urged lawmakers to keep most of his Washington staff working remotely from home, as health officials urge social distancing. House lawmakers are absent during the weeklong recess and many have already cut visits to their local offices as well.

Fauci, the public face of the administration's messages during a round of morning television interviews, said the country should do as much as "we possibly could," even if officials were criticized for overreacting. He said he raised the issue of measures like the shutdown with the Trump administration, and said officials were open to his ideas.

"I think Americans should be prepared to have to duck much more than we as a country are," said Fauci, a member of the White House task force to combat the spread of the coronavirus. He directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will ask Congress to restore the powers that were used during the 2008 financial crisis to support the economy, as the coronavirus threatens to significantly slow down US business activity. USA In the next weeks.

Fauci said the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions should already be huddled, but other Americans should also consider further restricting their outside activity, including teleworking if possible, avoiding traveling and skipping restaurant meals.

"Everything is on the table," he said. "Right now, personally, I wouldn't go to a restaurant. I just wouldn't because I don't want to be in a crowded place. … I don't want to be in a situation where I will suddenly isolate myself for 14 days." The virus has an incubation period of two days to 14 days before symptoms arise.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The global outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead. The death toll in the United States is more than 50, while infections approached 3,000 in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

Trump in recent days has imposed radical travel restrictions for much of Europe. On Saturday, he added the UK and Ireland to a list of countries that would face travel restrictions for the next 30 days. The State Department said Sunday that it would allow US personnel. USA Leave your diplomatic or consular posts around the world if it is determined that they or their family members are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill if exposed to the virus.

Trump also pledged to expand testing in the United States to detect the virus, as major employers, such as Apple Inc., sent workers home for teleworking and various states and large cities, including Los Angeles and Boston, schools closed for a week or more.

The positive tests came near Congress and the National Institutes of Health.

On Sunday, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said a former staff member tested positive for COVID-19. That staff member, Daniel Goldman, the lawyer who led the Democratic interrogation during impeachment hearings, had left the office 10 days ago and is believed to have contracted the virus after his departure.

"We will continue to take additional precautions in the coming days," Schiff said. "The former staff member is feeling better and no current staff has reported flu-like symptoms at this time."

NIH reported Sunday that one of its employees working in its arthritis and musculoskeletal and skin diseases division had tested positive for COVID-19, its first case. The NIH said the person was not involved in patient care and was now quarantined at home and "doing fine."

Trump has suggested that restrictions on travel within the US USA A areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic could be the following. But Fauci minimized that on Sunday or having important national blocks at the level now seen in European countries such as Italy and Spain.

"We believe that with fairly strict mitigation and containment, without necessarily a complete blockade, we could avoid getting to where, unfortunately, Italy is now," Fauci said.

“Regarding domestic travel bans, we always talk about it, we consider everything. But I can tell you that it has not been seriously considered to make travel bans in the country. … I don't see that now or in the immediate future. "

More than the crisis was in Trump's mind. He tweeted that he was considering a full pardon for Michael Flynn, his disgraced former national security adviser, and pointed a barb at a family target, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow expressed confidence that supply lines, such as grocery store food, will not be greatly affected by the virus outbreak.

"I've read about some situations where this is a challenge, but most of our supply lines work quite well in the United States," he said. "I mean, here is a great economic challenge. Don't get me wrong, a great economic challenge. On the other hand, most of America is still working. … Factories are not closing across the country, at least not yet. "

Trump said he tuned in to services broadcast from the Capilla Libre, an evangelical church in Gainseville, Georgia, which like many congregations across the country performed non-parishioner services at banks.

Fauci spoke on NBC's "Meet the Press,quot;, CNN's "State of the Union,quot;, ABC's "This Week,quot;, Fox's "Sunday News,quot; and Up News Info's "Face the Nation,quot;. Kudlow appeared on Up News Info.