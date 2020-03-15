Trump asks Americans to stop hoarding food and supplies – Up News Info

Home Local News Trump asks Americans to stop hoarding food and supplies – Up News...

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Americans to stop stockpiling groceries and other supplies, while one of the nation's top public health officials called on the nation to act more urgently to safeguard their health as they go. that the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread throughout the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would like to see aggressive measures like a 14-day national shutdown.

Trump assured the Americans, after talking to top supermarket chain executives, that the supermarkets would remain open and that the supply chain would remain healthy. Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to buy only the groceries they need for next week.

"You don't have to buy that much," Trump said at a press conference. "Take it easy. Relax."

The president's comments after the government's top infectious disease expert said he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown that would require Americans to duck even further to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci said travel restrictions within the United States, such as to and from Washington state and California, will likely not be necessary anytime soon.

The push by one of the nation's top public health experts for Americans to act more urgently came as officials in Washington began preparing for what is expected to be a long-term effort to try to stop the virus. that has altered life around the world.

At the White House, Trump tuned in to an online evangelical church service on what he designated as a national day of prayer and held a conference call with supermarket and supply chain executives on how to keep food and other necessary supplies flowing to Americans.

New protocols were underway to protect the President and his staff. Starting Monday, those entering the White House complex will have their temperature taken, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the protocols not yet announced. This would expand on screenings that started on Saturday for those who are close to the President and Vice President.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said Congress had begun work on a new aid package after the House passed Saturday morning, which provided direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally due to the coronavirus pandemic. It included sick pay and other resources and was pending in the Senate.

"We have already begun work to develop a third emergency response package," Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues.

With the US Capitol. USA Among the many iconic places closed to touring, Pelosi also urged lawmakers to keep most of his Washington staff working remotely from home, as health officials urge social distancing. House lawmakers are absent during the weeklong recess and many have already cut visits to their local offices as well.

