Trial of a Worcester man accused of throwing a 7-year-old girl off the bridge

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – The trial of a Massachusetts man accused of kidnapping his friend's 7-year-old daughter and throwing her off a bridge into a lake was postponed until October.

Joshua Hubert, 37, of Worcester has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, kidnapping of a child under the age of 16, and strangulation or suffocation.

Hubert attended a cookout with the girl's family on August 26, 2017, according to prosecutors. Early the next morning, he kidnapped the girl, strangled her, and threw her off the Interstate 290 flyover into Lake Quinsigamond, prosecutors said. They have not disclosed a reason.

The girl swam about 100 yards (91 meters) to shore and sought help at a house on the Shrewsbury lake side.

The trial was scheduled to begin March 30 at the Worcester Superior Court.

But the prosecutor in the case requested a continuation Thursday, telling judge James Reardon Jr. that the results of the forensic tests being carried out will not be available by the scheduled trial date for March, according to The Telegram & Gazette.

Judge Reardon rescheduled the trial for October 19.

Hubert is free with a $ 50,000 cash deposit with GPS monitoring. His lawyer has said that his client maintains his innocence.