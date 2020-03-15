Travelers adjust to travel restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML99cad10caf1be294dd1e1b7bc8f2253811% %MINIFYHTML99cad10caf1be294dd1e1b7bc8f2253812%

– Los Angeles International Airport is busy stirring travelers after the White House announcement to extend travel restrictions to the UK and Ireland during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The call to British Airways was basically that they said we need to get you home," said Billy McDonald of Scotland. "We will be flying back to the UK tomorrow or else I think it will be closed, we did not know when we would return to the UK."

Along with travelers trying to leave the US In the USA, some Americans are rushing home.

Two parents from Los Angeles brought their daughter home from a London semester abroad.

"I tried to get her on the first available flight and I got her out," said Paul Kam.

Amid the restrictions, some travelers are concerned about the possibility of a total block.

"I think that is what people fear being trapped and they don't know how to get home or it will take a week, two weeks, is it going to get worse?" Kam said.

Despite the possible risks, some take the risk and still leave the country.

Maria Tsenaeva said that her friend went to Russia.

"She knew of the problem that she might not come back for a month or so, but she still decided to take that risk," said Tsenaeva.

A man, worried about when he will be able to visit his sister again in Munich, said an emotional goodbye.

"Honestly, it's worth it if you're going to protect the spread of the disease," said Stevan Raosavojeic.

The chaos surrounding the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc around the world.

Andrew Rill, who had a Mediterranean cruise planned, got something completely different.

Rill said everyone had to leave the ship hours before the trip before boarding a plane, and that officers used thermal scanners to take their temperatures upon arrival.

US residents returning from countries included in the travel ban are being screened for symptoms and asked to be quarantined for two weeks.