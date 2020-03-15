Transgender man yearns to join army, unable due to Trump's ban policy

LISBON, Ohio (AP) – Nic Talbott keeps himself busy, working as a substitute teacher, studying for a master's degree, helping with housework on his grandmother's farm. He also finds time, almost daily, for rigorous workouts, to make sure he is fit in case his dream job, serving in the US military. USA, be available.

For now, the Trump administration has closed that door for him for one reason: he is transgender.

Talbott, 26, was elated in 2016 when the Pentagon, with a green light from then-President Barack Obama, announced that transgender people already serving in the military would be allowed to do it openly. President Donald Trump, six months after replacing Obama, announced in a tweet in July 2017 that he would reverse that policy and ban transgender people from serving in any capacity in the military.

Four lawsuits were filed in federal courts challenging the Trump policy, including one in which Talbott is a plaintiff. The lawsuits are pending, but the Supreme Court ruled last year that the ban could go into effect while the litigation continued. The ban was formally implemented on April 12, 2019.

Some transgender people hoping to enlist have moved on to other activities, but Talbott refuses to give up a career aspiration that dates back to his childhood.

"At the moment, I am not looking for other options," he said. "I know this is what I'm supposed to do, and I know there are thousands of other transgender people like me." We shouldn't have to settle for Plan B. "

In this Friday, March 13, 2020 photo, Nic Talbott, left, receives help from his sister Paige Talbott with the carpet he removed from his home in Lisbon, Ohio. Nic Talbott is a plaintiff in one of four lawsuits filed in federal courts challenging a Trump administration policy that prohibits transgender Americans from enlisting in the military. – (Keith Srakocic / AP Photo)

Talbott graduated in 2015 from Kent State University, about an hour's drive from his hometown of Lisbon in eastern Ohio. He is now pursuing a master's degree in criminology at Kent State, with a concentration in global security.

Before the ban, Talbott was participating in an Army ROTC program. He says he would be open to serve in the Army or Air Force, ideally as a military police officer or in a military intelligence unit.

He has a gym membership and also exercises online at home, aiming to exceed the minimum physical standards for any military option that may open up for him.

Jesse Liggitt, a friend of Talbott's since they were little, now works alongside him on the staff of Southern Local High School.

"He is one of the strongest people I know," said Liggitt. "He is a great worker, he always strives to do better."

Talbott lives on his grandmother's hill farm in Lisbon, in an annex building near the main farm. It flies a large American flag from the fence of its front porch.

In his home, there are equipment for his workouts and a bulletin board on the wall covered in photographs, including a pair of him in his ROTC uniform.

His family is united. On Friday, he, his mother, and his sister treated their grandmother, Rhonda Dineen, with cake and coffee ice cream on her 73rd birthday.

At one point, the discussion turned to Talbott's future. If his wish somehow came true, and he was deployed far into the military within a year, the family said they would be at peace with their missing Dineen's next birthday.

Attorney Jennifer Levi, who handles the Talbott lawsuit on behalf of the Boston-based GLBTQ Defenders and Legal Defenders, says that she and her legal allies are trying to gain access to any documents and other information on which the Trump administration based their decision to reinstate the ban. .

Once the discovery process is complete, all four lawsuits could go to trial in federal district courts, perhaps as early as this fall, Levi said.

"We recognize the challenges, knowing what the federal judiciary is like these days," he said. "But we believe that our case is incredibly strong. I don't see anything the government has other than an unfounded attack on transgender people. "

The four chiefs of service told Congress in 2018 that they had seen no discipline, morale, or preparedness issues with transgender troops openly serving in the military.

His testimony contrasted with a 2018 Pentagon report, backed by the White House, that said transgender people "could harm unity readiness; undermine unity cohesion, as well as good order and discipline, by blurring the clear lines that define male and female standards and policies where they exist, and lead to disproportionate costs. "

Trump administration policy prohibits people who have undergone a gender transition, like Talbott, from enlisting. It also requires people who are already in the military to serve as their biological gender unless they begin a gender transition under the Obama administration's less restrictive rules.

The maximum age to enlist is 35 for the Army and 39 for the Air Force, so time will not run out in Talbott any time soon. But he finds the current impasse frustrating.

"I am 26 years old now," he says. "It would enter the same level as 18, 19 and 20 year olds."