Toya Johnson's daughter Reginae Carter is happy that she will look 12 years old. all his life

Toya Johnson's daughter Reginae Carter told people that she couldn't be happier about the fact that she will appear to be 12 all her life. She shared a photo in which she definitely looks younger than she is, and her fans fully agree.

Check out the photo he shared on his IG account below.

Look Imma look 12 all my life im️ imma stay fly tho 😏Fit: @fashionnova Fashionnovapartner ’, Nae captioned her post.

Someone said, "Trust me, everyone appreciates it when you're 40 and you still seem to be 20."

A follower posted this: ‘For the person who is reading this … I know you care, overwhelm, fight in some way, or ask God. But listen, he loves you and had a plan to get you out of this stronger, brighter, and better than you were before … You will make it. "

Someone else posted this: "Yes, you are … !!!" "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ Just the same as your beautiful mom !!!

A follower said: Esa That last photo looks like @toyajohnson though ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ’and a commenter posted this:‘ I recognize my city ❤️❤️ in the background !! Take care! & # 39;

Someone else posted: ‘At this point, I think we are cousins. Those legs run in the fam. ’

One commenter posted this: ‘I love the fact that you are completely natural unlike some of these other ladies I see who do more! #Naturalbeauty # "No filters required!"

Apart from this, a few days ago, Nae shared a bunch of new photos on his social media account, and his fans can clearly see that he is living his best life.

People wonder where he was and who he is with.

Nae appeared to be on vacation, but didn't offer too much information about her IG account.

But after sharing the photos, Tiny Harris mentioned something about a vacation that Nae said was canceled, meaning that he still hasn't had a chance to leave the country.



