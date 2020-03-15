Toronto Wolfpack withdraws from team after four players isolate themselves with coronavirus symptoms | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML7e026c578e3f7f77a166cf063c79feb011% %MINIFYHTML7e026c578e3f7f77a166cf063c79feb012%





Four unidentified Toronto Wolfpack players have self-isolated

Toronto Wolfpack suspended training and withdrew their entire team in the UK after four players experienced coronavirus symptoms.

The players have isolated themselves, and Toronto's action means their game against Wakefield next weekend is almost certain to be postponed.

Toronto says they are now awaiting a directive from the Rugby Football League, which has ordered clubs to continue playing games, in accordance with government guidelines.

All of that could change at a Super League club meeting in Huddersfield on Monday.

Statement issued on behalf of head coach Brian McDermott

A statement on behalf of Brian McDermott said: "Today, we have advised four of our players who have experienced possible mild symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate in accordance with guidelines established by the UK government. We take this very closely. Seriously and as a precaution, we have relinquished all of our gaming staff in the UK.

"We train in an environment where we interact with students and members of the public and we don't want to act vehemently as a possible vector for COVID-19, so we have taken this immediate action."

"The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans and partners is always our main concern.

"Our primary goal is to prevent further spread to our gaming team and their immediate families, therefore we are now postponing all practice and have entrusted our team to stay healthy."

"We will continue to monitor this as we provide updates to our league governors and await a directive from them."

Rugby Football League CEO Ralph Rimmer says the lack of home games, due to the coronavirus outbreak, could have a major financial impact on clubs.

Rugby League CEO Ralph Rimmer had said earlier Sunday that suspending the league was a "possibility,quot; but that it would have a major financial impact on clubs.