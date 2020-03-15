Toni Collette under quarantine of her own as the coronavirus pandemic increases

%MINIFYHTML7dedd1f08f2dbb39b9d626e8d91ea28511% %MINIFYHTML7dedd1f08f2dbb39b9d626e8d91ea28512%

Actress Toni Collette is in quarantine after arriving at Sydney International Airport in Australia. The actress is the latest in a growing number of celebrities who are dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic by isolating themselves. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife of 22 years, Rita Wilson, are currently under isolation and are being treated for Coronavirus in Australia. The couple contracted the deadly disease while Tom filmed an untitled biopic of Elvis Presley. Filming has been paused. Toni Collette was seen arriving at the airport with her blonde hair cut in half and flowing over her shoulders. She had no makeup and wore a beige and white checkered surgical mask over her nose and mouth.

Toni Collette is a native Australian and was returning to her home country when she submitted to new rules that the government has established. Toni was photographed holding a paper pamphlet in her hand believed to be documentation surrounding the Coronavirus and the rules that anyone traveling to the airport must be quarantined for 14 days to help curb the spread of the pandemic and identify those who may be sick.

At this point, there is nothing to indicate that Toni Collette is experiencing coronavirus symptoms such as fever, chills, malaise, or breathing difficulties.

Toni was not asked to wear a surgical mask, so it appears that she is already taking precautions while traveling. The Oscar-nominated actress currently has three projects in progress. Stowaway (filming was in the United States and is complete), I'm thinking of finishing things (filming was in Germany) and Nightmare alley (Filming is taking place in New York and Canada and was expected to run until May 6, 2020.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many actors and actresses suddenly find their projects on hold, filming delayed, releases canceled, and movie releases on hiatus. No one knows how long the pandemic will last and when things will return to normal.

At this point, things are expected to get worse before they get better and now is the time to quarantine and practice social distancing (staying about a meter away from other people) and using frequent hand washing, coughing, and sneezing. . then throw it away and wash your hands and use hand sanitizer to protect yourself.

Although wearing a surgical mask is recommended if you are ill, caring for someone with the Coronavirus or a healthcare worker, more and more people are choosing to wear masks for their own safety, protection, and security.



